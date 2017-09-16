|
Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Create one new game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
Mackey Software - Create one new publisher page
Mackey Software - Create one new developer page
Charlie Chimp II: Monkey Mayhem - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
MegaBall v4.0 / MegaBall 4 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
17 Bit Software - Update the publisher page
17 Bit Software - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Al Mackey - Update the artist page
Incredible Adventures of Moebius Goatlizard, The - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2013
IAM - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Charlie Chimp - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Money Cascade Professional Fruit Machine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Gonks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Fruit Machine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Arcade Fruit Machine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Arcade Fruit Machine - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Arcade Fruit Machine - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Arcade Fruit Machine - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Advanced Fruit Machine Simulator - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Fruit Machine Simulator - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Fruit Machine Simulator - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dreamscape - Update the publisher page
Supernova: Fruit Machine Simulator - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Argus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Marbles / BB Ball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Enemy: Tempest Of Violence - Update the game page - OCS - 1997
Enemy: Tempest Of Violence - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1997
Enemy: Tempest Of Violence - Create one new cheatcode - OCS - 1997
Thomas Schulze - Update the artist page
Stefan Schulze - Update the artist page
Lost on Parrot Island - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Frank Otto (Robocop/Interpol) - Update the artist page
Snakes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Space Rescue - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Xenon 2: Megablast - Update the Research screenshot comments - AmigaCD, CDTV - 1992
Xenon 2: Megablast - Update the game page - AmigaCD, CDTV - 1992
Xenon 2: Megablast - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Argus - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Craig Burlock - Update the artist page
Craig Burlock - Update the developer page
Craig Burlock - Update the publisher page
Craig Burlock - Create one new developer page
Craig Burlock - Create one new publisher page
Argus - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Argus - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Argus - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Argus - Upload 9 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Prototype - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Prototype - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Prototype - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Prototype - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
IAM - Update the publisher page
MegaBall v4.0 / MegaBall 4 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Simon Sinclair - Create one new artist page
Alan Caleb - Create one new artist page
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
