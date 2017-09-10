|
Author
AndreasM
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posted: 10.09.2017 - 10:14 Post subject: RetroPlay: Neue Videos online
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
RetroPlay: Pinball Fantasies #2 - Teuflisch schnelle Game-Shows
In der Flipper-Simulation "Pinball Fantasies" rollen die Kugeln diesmal bei den Flippern "Mean Machines" und "Billion Dolar Gameshow". Allerdings rollen sie eher unruhig und dann bekommen wir auch noch Besuch aus Indien. Das kann ja nur besser werden...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWtz-90Dt3s
RetroPlay: Historyline #112 - Mischen Possible
Nachdem wir unsere alten Modellbaufarben wieder zum Leben erweckt haben gilt jetzt: Mischen possible - zumindest mit dritter Hand. Während des Anrührens sprechen wir über Filme mit Dieter Hallervorden und unglaubliche Spiele-Sammlungen.
Nebenbei kämpfen wir im Rundenstrategiespiel "Historyline: 1914-1918" an mehrere Fronten und rücken auf das gegnerische Hauptquartier vor.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5sq7_oVIAk
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
