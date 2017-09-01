User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37474
Location: Übersee
Posted: 09.09.2017 - 09:51 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
PC Player 9/95 08.09.2017
Magic Carpet 2
PC Player 10/95 08.09.2017
Battle Isle 3: Schatten des Imperators
PC Player 10/95 08.09.2017
Ascendancy: Macht der Allmacht
PC Player 10/95 08.09.2017
Fade to Black
PC Player 10/95 08.09.2017
Pitfall: Das Maya-Abenteuer
PC Player 10/95 08.09.2017
Kingdom: The Far Reaches
PC Player 10/95 08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 6/2005
08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 7/2005
08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 8/2005
08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 9/2005
08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 10/2005
08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 11/2005
08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 12/2005
08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 1/2002
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 1/2003
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 5/2003
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 12/2003
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 5/2004
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 6/2004
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 8/2004
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 9/2004
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 1/2005
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 2/2005
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 3/2005
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 4/2005
07.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 5/2005
07.09.2017
DOS Trend Extra Nr. 8
06.09.2017
Fun Vision 6/93
06.09.2017
Game Express 10/95
06.09.2017
Game Express 9/94
Erstausgabe 06.09.2017
Game Express 12/94
06.09.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 171
06.09.2017
Gamblexx 12/2000
Erstausgabe 06.09.2017
Gamblexx 11/2001
06.09.2017
Gamblexx 5/2002
06.09.2017
Game Express 10/97
06.09.2017
Game Express 2/98
06.09.2017
Game Express 1/99
06.09.2017
Game Express 2/99
06.09.2017
RETURN Nr. 30
04.09.2017
Myst
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Simon the Sorcerer II: Der Löwe, der Zauberer & der Schrank
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Vortex, The: Quantum Gate II
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Scroll, The
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Celtic Tales: Balor of the Evil Eye
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Lords of Midnight: The Citadel
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Paparazzi!: Tales of Tinseltown
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Jewels of the Oracle
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
3D Lemmings
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Shanghai: Great Moments
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Combat Air Patrol
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Al Unser, Jr. Arcade Racing
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Rugby World Cup 1995
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Atlas
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Nectaris
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Powerhouse: Die Macht der Energiekonzerne
PC Player 9/95 04.09.2017
Kaiser Deluxe
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
A IV Networks: Zug um Zug zum Erfolg
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Hollywood Pictures
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Dark Universe: Hüter des Friedens
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Navy Strike
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Scottish Open Virtual Golf, The
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Action Soccer
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Striker '95
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Paws of Fury
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Whizz
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Dune II: Der Kampf um Arrakis
PC Player 8/95 01.09.2017
Mechwarrior 2: Kampfspiel im 31. Jahrhundert
PC Player 9/95 01.09.2017
Johnny Mnemonic
PC Player 9/95 01.09.2017
Air Havoc Controller
PC Player 9/95 01.09.2017
Crusade
PC Player 9/95 01.09.2017
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling
PC Player 9/95 01.09.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
