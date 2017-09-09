|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37474
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 09.09.2017 - 09:51 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Raising Hell - Update the developer page
Martyn R. Chudley - Update the artist page
Martyn R. Chudley - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Monster Pack Volume 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Killing Game Show, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Killing Game Show, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Killing Game Show, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Killing Game Show, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Charlie Chimp - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Neuromancer - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Marble - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Marble - Upload 30 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
SideWinder II - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
SideWinder II - Upload 5 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Charlie Chimp And The Treasure Of Tutankhamun - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Charlie Chimp And The Great Escape - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Neuromancer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Neuromancer - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Neuromancer - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Ashley Cunningham - Update the artist page
Brian Bell - Update the artist page
B.P.M. Promotions - Update the publisher page
Lazarus - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Great Courts 2 / Jimmy Connors Great Courts 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
War Zone (Paradox) - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
War Zone (Paradox) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
War Zone (Paradox) - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Great Courts 2 / Jimmy Connors Great Courts 2 - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Courts 2 / Jimmy Connors Great Courts 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Courts 2 / Jimmy Connors Great Courts 2 - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Steel - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Seymour Goes To Hollywood - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Phuk the World - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Charlie Chimp And The Treasure Of Tutankhamun - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Charlie Chimp And The Great Escape - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Charlie Chimp And The Great Escape - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Charlie Chimp And The Great Escape - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Charlie Chimp And The Great Escape - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Crystal Kingdom Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Maxwell Mouse And The Missing Game Mystery - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2015
Blinky's Scary School - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Charlie Chimp And The Treasure Of Tutankhamun - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Charlie Chimp And The Treasure Of Tutankhamun - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Giddy II: Hero In An Egg Shell - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wibble World Giddy: Wibble Mania! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Little Puff In Dragonland - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Christmas Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Treasure Island Dizzy - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Spellbound Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magicland Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magicland Dizzy - Update the game page - AGA
Fantasy World Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fantastic Dizzy - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Fantastic Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Prince Of The Yolkfolk / Dizzy: Prince Of The Yolkfolk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Charlie Chimp And The Treasure Of Tutankhamun - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
B.P.M. Promotions - Create one new publisher page
Amiga Lazer Zone - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Amiga Lazer Zone - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Winter Games - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Winter Games - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Wild Streets - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wild Streets - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Vendetta - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Vendetta - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
War In Middle Earth - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
War In Middle Earth - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Wanderer 3D - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Wanderer 3D - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Tusker - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tusker - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turn N' Burn - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37474
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 09.09.2017 - 09:51 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Teil 2:
Turn N' Burn - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Transworld - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Transworld - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Total Recall - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Total Recall - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Time Soldier - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Time Soldier - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Thunder Jaws - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Thunder Jaws - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Thunder Blade - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Thunder Blade - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Thomas The Tank Engine - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Thomas The Tank Engine - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
T-Bird - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
T-Bird - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Ivan ''Ironman'' Stewart's Super Off Road - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ivan ''Ironman'' Stewart's Super Off Road - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Suburban Commando - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Suburban Commando - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Street Hassle - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Street Hassle - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Steg The Slug - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Steg The Slug - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Space Rogue - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Space Rogue - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sly Spy: Secret Agent - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Sly Spy: Secret Agent - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Ski Or Die - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ski Or Die - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shadow Of The Beast - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Shadow Of The Beast - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Shadow Dancer - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shadow Dancer - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Roller Coaster Rumbler - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Roller Coaster Rumbler - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Rocket Ranger - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Rocket Ranger - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Rampart - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rampart - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rampage - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Rampage - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Raid Over Moscow - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Raid Over Moscow - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Mindroll - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Mindroll - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
POD - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
POD - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Operation Neptune - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Operation Neptune - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
One On One (Electronic Arts) / One-On-One - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1985
One On One (Electronic Arts) / One-On-One - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Nightbreed: The Action Game - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nightbreed: The Action Game - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Neverending Story II, The - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neverending Story II, The - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Moonwalker - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Moonwalker - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Metal Warrior - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2004
Metal Warrior - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2004
Laser Squad - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Laser Squad - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Karateka - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2016
Karateka - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2016
Judge Dredd - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Judge Dredd - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Jaws: The Computer Game - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Jaws: The Computer Game - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
International Ninja Rabbits - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1991
International Ninja Rabbits - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1991
IK+ - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
IK+ - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Gunship 2000 - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gunship 2000 - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Grand Monster Slam - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Monster Slam - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galaxy Force II - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galaxy Force II - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fortress Underground - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Fortress Underground - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Final Assault - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Final Assault - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Elvira: The Arcade Game - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elvira: The Arcade Game - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elvira II: The Jaws Of Cerberus - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Elvira II: The Jaws Of Cerberus - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Eliminator - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
DuckTales: The Quest For Gold / La Bande a Picsou: La Ruée Vers L'or - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
DuckTales: The Quest For Gold / La Bande a Picsou: La Ruée Vers L'or - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
DropZone - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
DropZone - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
DragonStrike - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum