AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37474
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 09.09.2017 - 09:51    Post subject: Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet


Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

Apdf_de.lha - 1.1 - gfx/show - 3K - Unofficial German catalog for Apdf - (readme)
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha - 3.1 - game/role - 11M - Implementation of Tunnels & Trolls RPG - (readme)
VPDF_de.lha - 1.0 - gfx/show - 1K - Unofficial German catalog for VPDF - (readme)
Epub_mcc.0.2.lha - 0.2 - dev/mui - 3.6M - A Epub MUI Class - (readme)
Africa-OS4.lha - 1.44 - game/board - 338K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
Africa.lha - 1.44 - game/board - 290K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
Fortress.zip -   - game/shoot - 762K - Unfinished Fort Apocalypse clone - (readme)
Freddy_Fish.zip -   - game/actio - 409K - Kids game: The Adventures Of Freddy Fish - (readme)
Freditor.zip - 2.0 - dev/misc - 262K - A graphics editor for game coders - (readme)
Magnatron.zip -   - game/actio - 345K - Unique physics based action game - (readme)
PeriodicTable.lha - 1.5 - misc/sci - 445K - Periodic table (PageStream format) - (readme)
Weasel_on_the_Go.zip -   - game/actio - 184K - 1989 clone of Monty on the Run! - (readme)
CoolNESs78.lha - 0.78 - misc/emu - 46K - Update to the Cool-NES-emulator - (readme)
CoolNESs_src.lha - 0.77 - misc/emu - 44K - ASM sources for the Cool-NES-emulator - (readme)
AfricaMOS.lha - 1.44 - game/board - 334K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
irssi.lha - 1.0.4 - comm/irc - 2.3M - Terminal based IRC client - (readme)
RNOComics.lha - 1.0 - gfx/show - 2.4M - Comic book reader - (readme)
RNOComics_OS4.lha - 1.0 - gfx/show - 2.8M - Comic book reader - (readme)
amigaos40features.pdf - 1.0 - docs/anno - 498K - AmigaOS 4.0 Feature List from 2003 - (readme)
w3s228.lha - 2.2.8 - comm/www - 20K - Small Webserver in ARexx - (readme)
w3s_10sharp.lha - 1.0 Sharp - comm/www - 23K - Small Webserver in ARexx - (readme)
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Quelle: Aminet.net
URL der Quelle: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
