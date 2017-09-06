|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37474
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 06.09.2017 - 09:43 Post subject: RETURN Ausgabe 30 erschienen
|
|
|
Die Ausgabe 30 des RETURN Magazines ist erschienen.
Inhalt:
Aufbruch in die 3. Dimension: Final Fantasy 7
Neu für Commodore-64: The Bear Essentials
Interview mit Guido Henkel (Das Schwarze Auge)
Laura (neues Spiel für den Atari XL / XE)
Cyberpunk in Videospielen
Return to play: Game Boy
Escape 2042: The Truth Defenders (neu 2017)
Rush Rush Rally Reloaded (2017, Dreamcast)
Neu und verpixelt: Slaps and Beans
Neue Hardware: Emerson Arcadia Multicart
Clock Tower - Eine Filmumsetzung, die keine ist
Spielemagazine der 80er und 90er: Teil 5 - USA
11. Lange Nacht der Computerspiele in Leipzig
RETURN-Remix: CZ Tunes - Dragon´s Fury (SMD)
Arcade-Klassiker: Daytona USA
Crossover: Toobin´
und viele weitere Themen
http://www.return-magazin.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum