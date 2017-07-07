Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37166
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 15.07.2017 - 10:47    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Retro Gamer Nr. 169     13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 11/91     13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 12/91     13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 1/92     13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 3/92     13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 5/92     13.07.2017
Artikel: Spiele-Hits made in Germany PC Games 11/95     11.07.2017
F1 PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Lothar Matthäus: Die interaktive Fußballsimulation PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Raptor: Call of the Shadows PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Tubular Worlds PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Magic of Endoria PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Doofus PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Battle Isle 2 PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Burning Steel 2: Guadalcanal 1942-43 PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Dark Seed PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Spaceship Warlock PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Castles II: Siege & Conquest PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Dragon's Lair CD-ROM PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Complete Ultima VII, The PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
Ultima VIII: Pagan PC Player 6/94     11.07.2017
White Magic ASM 6/91     10.07.2017
Volfied ASM 6/91     10.07.2017
UMS II: Nations at War ASM 6/91     10.07.2017
Secret of Monkey Island, The ASM 6/91     10.07.2017
Killing Game Show, The ASM 6/91     10.07.2017
Killing Cloud, The ASM 6/91     10.07.2017
Super Monaco GP ASM 6/91     10.07.2017
Super Cars II ASM 6/91     10.07.2017
Maniac Mansion ASM 4/90     10.07.2017
Mountain Bike Racer ASM 4/90     10.07.2017
Myth: History in the Making ASM 4/90     10.07.2017
Netherworld ASM 4/90     10.07.2017
Never Mind ASM 4/90     10.07.2017
Operation Thunderbolt ASM 4/90     10.07.2017
Kult-System: GPD XD     09.07.2017
Who Shot Johnny Rock? PC Player 5/94     09.07.2017
Myst PC Player 5/94     09.07.2017
Horde, The PC Player 5/94     09.07.2017
Chaos Continuum, The PC Player 5/94     09.07.2017
Dragonsphere PC Player 5/94     09.07.2017
Maniac Mansion: Day of the Tentacle PC Player 5/94     09.07.2017
Critical Path PC Player 5/94     09.07.2017
MegaRace PC Player 5/94     09.07.2017
Wasteland PC Player 5/94     09.07.2017
1942: The Pacific Air War PC Player 6/94     09.07.2017
Pacific Strike PC Player 6/94     09.07.2017
Evasive Action: Duel for the Sky PC Player 6/94     09.07.2017
Corridor 7: Alien Invasion PC Player 6/94     09.07.2017
Disciples of Steel PC Player 6/94     09.07.2017
NFL Pro League Football PC Player 6/94     09.07.2017
Amiga Future Nr. 127     08.07.2017
Blaze & Blade: Eternal Quest Video Games 12/98     08.07.2017
Euro 2000 Video Games 7/2000     08.07.2017
Fear Effect Video Games 5/2000     08.07.2017
Ronin Blade Video Games 12/99     08.07.2017
Legend of Dragoon, The Video Games 3/2001     08.07.2017
Crazy Cars 3 PC Player 5/94     08.07.2017
SSN-21: Seawolf PC Player 5/94     08.07.2017
Genesia PC Player 5/94     08.07.2017
Starlord PC Player 5/94     08.07.2017
S.U.B. - Strategic Underwater Battles PC Player 5/94     08.07.2017
Breakline PC Player 5/94     08.07.2017
Steg the Slug PC Player 5/94     08.07.2017
D/Generation PC Player 5/94     08.07.2017
NFL 94 PC Player 5/94     08.07.2017
Cover: Battle Arena Toshinden     07.07.2017
Cover: Blaze & Blade: Eternal Quest     07.07.2017
Cover: Bubble Bobble also featuring Rainbow Islands     07.07.2017
Cover: Euro 2000     07.07.2017
Cover: Fear Effect     07.07.2017
Cover: FIFA 98: Die WM-Qualifikation     07.07.2017
Cover: Gauntlet Legends     07.07.2017
Cover: G-Police     07.07.2017
Cover: Legend of Kartia     07.07.2017
Cover: Ronin Blade     07.07.2017
Cover: S.C.A.R.S.     07.07.2017
Cover: Silent Hill     07.07.2017
Cover: Soul Blade     07.07.2017
Cover: Tekken 2     07.07.2017
Cover: Tekken 3     07.07.2017
Cover: Legend of Dragoon, The     07.07.2017
Cover: X-Men: Mutant Academy     07.07.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold