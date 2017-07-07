User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37166
Location: Übersee
Posted: 15.07.2017 - 10:47 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Retro Gamer Nr. 169
13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 11/91
13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 12/91
13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 1/92
13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 3/92
13.07.2017
ST de Luxe 5/92
13.07.2017
Artikel: Spiele-Hits made in Germany
PC Games 11/95 11.07.2017
F1
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Lothar Matthäus: Die interaktive Fußballsimulation
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Raptor: Call of the Shadows
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Tubular Worlds
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Magic of Endoria
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Doofus
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Battle Isle 2
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Burning Steel 2: Guadalcanal 1942-43
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Dark Seed
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Spaceship Warlock
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Castles II: Siege & Conquest
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Dragon's Lair CD-ROM
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Complete Ultima VII, The
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
Ultima VIII: Pagan
PC Player 6/94 11.07.2017
White Magic
ASM 6/91 10.07.2017
Volfied
ASM 6/91 10.07.2017
UMS II: Nations at War
ASM 6/91 10.07.2017
Secret of Monkey Island, The
ASM 6/91 10.07.2017
Killing Game Show, The
ASM 6/91 10.07.2017
Killing Cloud, The
ASM 6/91 10.07.2017
Super Monaco GP
ASM 6/91 10.07.2017
Super Cars II
ASM 6/91 10.07.2017
Maniac Mansion
ASM 4/90 10.07.2017
Mountain Bike Racer
ASM 4/90 10.07.2017
Myth: History in the Making
ASM 4/90 10.07.2017
Netherworld
ASM 4/90 10.07.2017
Never Mind
ASM 4/90 10.07.2017
Operation Thunderbolt
ASM 4/90 10.07.2017
Kult-System: GPD XD
09.07.2017
Who Shot Johnny Rock?
PC Player 5/94 09.07.2017
Myst
PC Player 5/94 09.07.2017
Horde, The
PC Player 5/94 09.07.2017
Chaos Continuum, The
PC Player 5/94 09.07.2017
Dragonsphere
PC Player 5/94 09.07.2017
Maniac Mansion: Day of the Tentacle
PC Player 5/94 09.07.2017
Critical Path
PC Player 5/94 09.07.2017
MegaRace
PC Player 5/94 09.07.2017
Wasteland
PC Player 5/94 09.07.2017
1942: The Pacific Air War
PC Player 6/94 09.07.2017
Pacific Strike
PC Player 6/94 09.07.2017
Evasive Action: Duel for the Sky
PC Player 6/94 09.07.2017
Corridor 7: Alien Invasion
PC Player 6/94 09.07.2017
Disciples of Steel
PC Player 6/94 09.07.2017
NFL Pro League Football
PC Player 6/94 09.07.2017
Amiga Future Nr. 127
08.07.2017
Blaze & Blade: Eternal Quest
Video Games 12/98 08.07.2017
Euro 2000
Video Games 7/2000 08.07.2017
Fear Effect
Video Games 5/2000 08.07.2017
Ronin Blade
Video Games 12/99 08.07.2017
Legend of Dragoon, The
Video Games 3/2001 08.07.2017
Crazy Cars 3
PC Player 5/94 08.07.2017
SSN-21: Seawolf
PC Player 5/94 08.07.2017
Genesia
PC Player 5/94 08.07.2017
Starlord
PC Player 5/94 08.07.2017
S.U.B. - Strategic Underwater Battles
PC Player 5/94 08.07.2017
Breakline
PC Player 5/94 08.07.2017
Steg the Slug
PC Player 5/94 08.07.2017
D/Generation
PC Player 5/94 08.07.2017
NFL 94
PC Player 5/94 08.07.2017
Cover: Battle Arena Toshinden
07.07.2017
Cover: Blaze & Blade: Eternal Quest
07.07.2017
Cover: Bubble Bobble also featuring Rainbow Islands
07.07.2017
Cover: Euro 2000
07.07.2017
Cover: Fear Effect
07.07.2017
Cover: FIFA 98: Die WM-Qualifikation
07.07.2017
Cover: Gauntlet Legends
07.07.2017
Cover: G-Police
07.07.2017
Cover: Legend of Kartia
07.07.2017
Cover: Ronin Blade
07.07.2017
Cover: S.C.A.R.S.
07.07.2017
Cover: Silent Hill
07.07.2017
Cover: Soul Blade
07.07.2017
Cover: Tekken 2
07.07.2017
Cover: Tekken 3
07.07.2017
Cover: Legend of Dragoon, The
07.07.2017
Cover: X-Men: Mutant Academy
07.07.2017
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold