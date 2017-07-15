|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37166
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 15.07.2017 - 10:47 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Mr Wobbly Leg Versus The Invaders From Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wacuś The Detective - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Wacuś The Detective - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Wacuś The Detective - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Level One - Update the developer page
Holodream - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Holodream - Update the developer page
Phobia - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Phobia - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Phobia - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Phobia - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Phobia - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Phobia - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Phobia - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Phobia - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
SideWinder - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Wacuś The Detective - Update the cheatcode - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Lazy Artists - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Wacuś The Detective - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Wacuś The Detective - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
SideWinder - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Outlands - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Outlands - Upload 4 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum