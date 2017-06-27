|
Author
Message
|Posted: 14.07.2017 - 09:41 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 25
o1i schreibt:
27.06.2017 - 10.07.2017:
- ZuneARC auf aktuellstes Quell-Archiv aktualisiert (wawa)
- Grafx2 kompiliert jetzt für m68k (wawa)
- Reqtools Prefs gui/catalog aufgeräumt (neil)
- Hinweis über den nur lese SVN Account zur Webseite eingefügt (neil)
- Zune Group-Class MUIM_Family_GetChild hinzugefügt (neil)
- Realtek8180 aufgeräumt (neil)
- Rhine aufgeräumt (neil)
- Intelpro100 aufgeräumt (neil)
- Fehler in Rtl8029 ABI v1 behoben (neil)
Diese Übersicht wurde noch nicht von den verschiedenen AROS-Entwicklern überprüft und ist daher als vorläufig zu betrachten. Korrekturen und Änderungen findet ihr unter: http://aros-exec.org/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?viewmode=flat&type=&topic_id=8848&forum=2
http://aros-exec.org
