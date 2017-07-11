|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2402
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 13.07.2017 - 16:38 Post subject: AmigaWiki Änderungen
Änderung auf AmigaWiki für den Bereich
11.07.2017
- GAL/PAL/PLD Download-Seite
auf dieser Seite sind die 'Sourcen' zu den jeweiligen GALs bzw. PALs und PLDs zugeordnet zu den betreffenden Amiga-Modellen.
Links zu den allgemeinen oder speziellen Beschreibungen befinden sich ganz unten auf der Seite.
