HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2399
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 11.07.2017 - 21:49 Post subject: AmigaOS3: MusicMaker V8 Version 3.01 erschienen
10.07.2017 MusicMaker V8 Version 3.01 im Aminet erschienen
Thomas Winischhofer hat ein paar kleinere Änderungen an MusicMaker V8 vorgenommen.
Dies sind die Änderungen:
- MM: Behoben: ignorierte deaktivierte Makros in MacEd im 8-Kanal-Modus
- MM: Standard, ist nun nichts zu tun, anstatt Spuren zu überschreiben
- MM: alle Kanäle sehen die abspielen (nicht nur CustEd), wenn Interlace-Bildschirm verfügbar ist.
- mmv88.library: deaktiviert die "FAST" Mischmethode auf 68020+.
- mmv88.library: "CachePreDMA" Aufrufe entfernt, wurden nicht benötigt.
MMV8_Disk_1.lha
MMV8_Disk_2.lha
MMV8_Disk_3.lha
