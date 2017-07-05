|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2397
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 11.07.2017 - 20:57 Post subject: Wicher 500i - Software Aktualisierung
11.07.2017 Wicher 500i - Software Aktualisierung
Am 05.07.2017 wurde auf der Retro-7-bit eine aktualisierte Version für die Wicher 500i Karte veröffentlicht.
Download ==> WicherInstaller V1.0
