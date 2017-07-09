|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2397
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 11.07.2017 - 20:37 Post subject: MUIMapparium V0.5 erschienen
|
|
|
09.07.2017 MUIMapparium V0.5 erschienen
Marcus Sackrows (ALB42) hat Version 0.5 seines OpenStreetMap-Anzeigers Mapparium veröffentlicht.
Änderungen in Version 0.5:
- Bugfix: imperial units
- Bugfix: key mapping
- Bugfix: 2nd track curve drawing
- Bugfix: Date/Time loading from GPX,KML,KMZ files
- Level of Detail for Tracks
- Precalculation of Trackpositions (Speed optimization for NonFPU systems)
- Route drawing
- Marker in Plot, shows also a marker in the Track
- Turn off Marker, Track and Route drawing via Menu
- Define Directory for Images via ToolTypes: e.g. DATAPATH=DH1:TmpDir
- Change find IP to freegeoip.net (old one is too slow currently)
- FPU Version for 68k
Downloads zu diesen Versionen
MUIMapparium m68k-Amiga
MUIMapparium i386-AROS ABIV0
MUIMapparium ARM AROS ABIV0 (RasPi)
MUIMapparium x86_64 AROS ABIV1
MUIMapparium PowerPC MorphOS
MUIMapparium PowerPC AmigaOS4 (Die AmigaOS-4-Variante ist nicht getestet.)
findet Ihr hier.
Quelle: Amiga News
