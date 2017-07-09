|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2389
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 09.07.2017 - 12:28 Post subject: Händler: Amiga on the Lake einigt sich mit A-EON Technology
09.09.2017 Einigung zwischen Amiga on the Lake und A-EON Technology
Zwischen dem US-amerikanischen Amiga-Händler "Amiga on the Lake" (AOTL) und AmigaKit dem Hauptverteiler von A-EON Technology Produkten, hat Aaron Smith von AOTL nun eine Einigung bekanntgegeben. Die dort veröffentlichte Pressemitteilung befindet sich noch nicht auf der Webseite von A-EON Technology, ist aber von der AmigaKit-nahen Nachrichtenseite Amigaworld.net bestätigt worden.
Somit wird AOTL zum Hauptverteiler für Nordamerika ernannt und mit ausreichend Cyrus+-Mainboards für AmigaOne-X5000-Systeme sowie Software-Pakete (enthält AmigaOS 4.1 das Enhancer-Software-Pack und die PowerPC-Anpassung von Personal Paint) von A-EON Technology versorgt wird. Ein weiterer Teil der Vereinbarung ist der AmigaOne 1222, sobald er fertig gestellt ist.
Quelle: Amiga-News
