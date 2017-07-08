AndreasM

Posted: 08.07.2017 - 20:05 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Nostalgia Time Amiga - Stunt Car Racer, Jaguar XJ220 and Buggy Boy



In today's Nostalgia Time subscriber request, we have two games requested, Stunt car racer and Jaguar XJ220. I decided to include a third game Buggy Boy, a childhood game of mine, making this video a nice racing game mini compilation.

Stunt Car Racer has been requested by Brian who is 'Casual Commodore 64' and 'Casual Commodore Amiga'



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlAheDxYVlo





Insane - Evar_rof - Amiga Demo - AGA



iNSANE with a short but cool party coded AGA demo which was released in July at Edison 2017...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fB3CXrTbIs





Mystery Unboxings and a freakin Journey along with them



It's time for a couple of mystery unboxings, there's about three in the journey i'm having in this video! I will leave you to enjoy it with me.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocg53BZQBhI





X-Copy and Piracy on The Commodore Amiga



It's no secret that piracy was rife on platforms like the Commodore Amiga. In this video I share some memories and take a look at X-Copy, the most popular disk copier on the Amiga.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W68M26UjgAU

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP