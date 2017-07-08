Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37148
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 08.07.2017 - 20:05    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Nostalgia Time Amiga - Stunt Car Racer, Jaguar XJ220 and Buggy Boy

In today's Nostalgia Time subscriber request, we have two games requested, Stunt car racer and Jaguar XJ220. I decided to include a third game Buggy Boy, a childhood game of mine, making this video a nice racing game mini compilation.
Stunt Car Racer has been requested by Brian who is 'Casual Commodore 64' and 'Casual Commodore Amiga'

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlAheDxYVlo


Insane - Evar_rof - Amiga Demo - AGA

iNSANE with a short but cool party coded AGA demo which was released in July at Edison 2017...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fB3CXrTbIs


Mystery Unboxings and a freakin Journey along with them

It's time for a couple of mystery unboxings, there's about three in the journey i'm having in this video! I will leave you to enjoy it with me.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocg53BZQBhI


X-Copy and Piracy on The Commodore Amiga

It's no secret that piracy was rife on platforms like the Commodore Amiga. In this video I share some memories and take a look at X-Copy, the most popular disk copier on the Amiga.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W68M26UjgAU
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
