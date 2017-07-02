Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37145
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 08.07.2017 - 08:40    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cover: Battle Arena Toshinden     07.07.2017
Cover: Blaze & Blade: Eternal Quest     07.07.2017
Cover: Bubble Bobble also featuring Rainbow Islands     07.07.2017
Cover: Euro 2000     07.07.2017
Cover: Fear Effect     07.07.2017
Cover: FIFA 98: Die WM-Qualifikation     07.07.2017
Cover: Gauntlet Legends     07.07.2017
Cover: G-Police     07.07.2017
Cover: Legend of Kartia     07.07.2017
Cover: Ronin Blade     07.07.2017
Cover: S.C.A.R.S.     07.07.2017
Cover: Silent Hill     07.07.2017
Cover: Soul Blade     07.07.2017
Cover: Tekken 2     07.07.2017
Cover: Tekken 3     07.07.2017
Cover: Legend of Dragoon, The     07.07.2017
Cover: X-Men: Mutant Academy     07.07.2017
Battle Isle 2 PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
Lawnmower Man, The (Mega-CD) PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
Lemmings - Special Limited Edition Double Pack PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
Comanche CD PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
KGB PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
Burntime PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
Microcosm PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
Wolfpack PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
Privateer: Righteous Fire PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
Populous PC Player 4/94     05.07.2017
In Extremis PC Player 5/94     05.07.2017
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen PC Player 5/94     05.07.2017
UFO: Enemy Unknown PC Player 5/94     05.07.2017
Hired Guns PC Player 5/94     05.07.2017
F-14 Fleet Defender PC Player 5/94     05.07.2017
Deus Ex PC Player 8/2000     04.07.2017
Escape from Monster Manor Video Games 4/95     04.07.2017
Invasion Deutschland PC Joker 12/2000     04.07.2017
King's Field Video Games 4/97     04.07.2017
Rapid Reload Video Games 10/95     04.07.2017
Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble Mega Fun 1/95     04.07.2017
Super Sidekicks 3: The Next Glory Mega Fun 5/95     04.07.2017
Kick Off 3: European Challenge Mega Fun 1/95     04.07.2017
Lemmings Video Games 4/95     04.07.2017
Crime Patrol Video Games 4/95     04.07.2017
Real Pinball Video Games 4/95     04.07.2017
Virtuoso Video Games 4/95     04.07.2017
Combat Flight Simulator 2: 2. Weltkrieg: Kriegsschauplatz Pazifik PC Joker 12/2000     04.07.2017
Kileak: The DNA Imperative Video Games 10/95     04.07.2017
Cyber Sled Video Games 10/95     04.07.2017
Chernobyl: Nuclear Power Plant Simulation ASM 5/88     02.07.2017
X-Men: Mutant Academy Mega Fun 9/2000     02.07.2017
Silver Mega Fun 9/2000     02.07.2017
Beneath a Steel Sky PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Merchant Prince PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Mad News PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Big Sea: The better one will win PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Airlines PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Cannon Fodder PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Russian 6-Pack PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Project Nomad PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Moscow Nights PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Micro Machines PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Fatman: The Caped Consumer PC Player 4/94     02.07.2017
Retro-Artikel: Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System     02.07.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
