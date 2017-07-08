|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37145
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 08.07.2017 - 08:40 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Conan The Cimmerian - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Conan The Cimmerian - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Outlands - Create one new cheatcode - OCS - 1989
New York Warriors / N.Y. Warriors - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Conan The Cimmerian - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rock Star - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
SideWinder II - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Holger Vocke (Riff Raff/UFO^TSB, RIFF) - Update the artist page
D & H Games / D&H Games - Update the publisher page
D & H Games / D&H Games - Update the developer page
SideWinder - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Update the game page - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Jonathan Sposato - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Michael Ormsby - Update the artist page
Robert C. Clardy (Bob Clardy) - Update the artist page
SideWinder - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Space Ranger - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Space Ranger - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Space Ranger - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Space Ranger - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Space Ranger - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
SideWinder II - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Speedboat Assassins / Speedboat Assassin / 3D Boat Assassin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
EDOS [Software on Demand] - Update the publisher page
Virgin Mastertronic - Update the publisher page
16 Blitz Plus (Virgin Mastertronic) - Update the publisher page
Darrin Massena - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Darrin Massena - Update the artist page
Mike Harrington - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Mike Harrington - Update the artist page
Platoon - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Platoon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Platoon - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Platoon - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Platoon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Side Arms: Hyper Dyne - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Side Arms: Hyper Dyne - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Side Arms: Hyper Dyne - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Stuart McMillan - Update the artist page
Mr. Zeb - Update the artist page
Conan The Cimmerian - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ian Morrison - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Ian Morrison - Update the artist page
Football Director II - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Football Director II - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Football Director II - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Football Director II v2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
John De Salis - Update the artist page
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum