|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37127
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 06.07.2017 - 08:46 Post subject: APC&TCP: Wir nehmen uns ne kleine Auszeit
|
|
|
Von Samstag den 8. Juli bis Freitag den 14. Juli gönnen wir uns ein paar Tage Urlaub.
Das bedeutet das man zwar weiterhin in unserem Onlineshop auf www.amigashop.org bestellen kann, die Bestellungen aber erst ab den 14. Juli bearbeitet werden. Das gilt auch für Download-Bestellungen.
Wir werden aber unser möglichstes tun, um nach unserem Urlaub alle Bestellungen so schnell wie möglich zu verschicken.
Außerdem werden in der Zeit auch die Amiga Future News nicht aktualisiert. Also keine Panik wenn ihr keine neuen News bei uns findet. Die Amiga Welt ist nicht untergegangen.
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum