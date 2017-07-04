|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37122
Location: Übersee
Posted: 04.07.2017 - 13:15 Post subject: MorphOS: Neue Version des KwaKwa Chat Client
Filip "widelec" Maryjanski ha eine neue Version des KwaKwa veröffentlicht, es wurden einige Fehler beseitigt und das gg.module aktualisiert und Fehler behoben, um Bilder über das GG Protokoll zu versenden.
Bitte lest auch die beinhaltete Dokumentation für weitere Details.
Quelle: https://morph.zone/modules/news/article_storyid_2341.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
