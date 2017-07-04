AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 37121

Location: Übersee







Posted: 04.07.2017 - 09:15 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Nostalgia Time Amiga - Superfrog World 5 - Ice World and Project F



On this week's Nostalgia Time, I play World 5, Ice world and also 'Project F' of course being the 'Project X' Spoof )

Superfrog by Team 17 is another one of my childhood favourites.

I have split the gameplay into different parts, each part will be a world and will be playing to the end and showing it in a series of videos rather than one enormous longplay. However as usual I will alternate between my personal plays and subscriber requests. So one week you will see my playthrough of a Superfrog world, and the following week you will see one of your requested games, and again the next Superfrog world playthrough the following week and so fourth.

I play Superfrog on the commodore Amiga A1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKY1KGaEV7Q





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Chillout Lemmings Hour with Maddi and Lemmi



Spending a Sunday chilling out playing Lemmings on the Amiga. Join me for an hour of Lemmings gameplay while I play through the levels for the first time in over a decade.



I play Lemmings on the Amiga 1200 using WHDload, I try the disk version and the CDTV version also.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLhsvd2WDQ0





Commodore Amiga CD32 in Aktion Teil 2



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YULEKHuT7o





From SID to Paula - Turrican 3 C64 music recreation on the Amiga



Here is my first project after getting the Yamaha Reface DX. Here I have recreated a SID tune from Turrican 3 and created it as MOD on the Amiga using Soundtracker Pro 2. I created a couple of sounds on the Reface DX, sampled them into soundtracker using the Technosound Turbo sound sampling cartridge and also used the Yamaha Reface DX as a MIDI controller.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXSUlwu4yFo





Booze Design - Baby Steps - Amiga Demo



C64 scene legends Booze Design with a great little first Amiga OCS release, this is Baby Steps.

Released in July at Gubbdata 2017 - Ranked: 1st ...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb6eldZCEa0





Bill's Commodore Amiga Live Streaming Setup



Bill gives us a tour of his current Commodore Amiga live streaming setup that he uses for his Twitch streams. This is a viewer request video from our good friend Stig's World. STIGS WORLD!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZhkT3X_SJQ

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP