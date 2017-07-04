|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37121
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 04.07.2017 - 09:15 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Nostalgia Time Amiga - Superfrog World 5 - Ice World and Project F
On this week's Nostalgia Time, I play World 5, Ice world and also 'Project F' of course being the 'Project X' Spoof )
Superfrog by Team 17 is another one of my childhood favourites.
I have split the gameplay into different parts, each part will be a world and will be playing to the end and showing it in a series of videos rather than one enormous longplay. However as usual I will alternate between my personal plays and subscriber requests. So one week you will see my playthrough of a Superfrog world, and the following week you will see one of your requested games, and again the next Superfrog world playthrough the following week and so fourth.
I play Superfrog on the commodore Amiga A1200 using WHDLoad.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKY1KGaEV7Q
Nostalgia Time Amiga - Chillout Lemmings Hour with Maddi and Lemmi
Spending a Sunday chilling out playing Lemmings on the Amiga. Join me for an hour of Lemmings gameplay while I play through the levels for the first time in over a decade.
I play Lemmings on the Amiga 1200 using WHDload, I try the disk version and the CDTV version also.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLhsvd2WDQ0
Commodore Amiga CD32 in Aktion Teil 2
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YULEKHuT7o
From SID to Paula - Turrican 3 C64 music recreation on the Amiga
Here is my first project after getting the Yamaha Reface DX. Here I have recreated a SID tune from Turrican 3 and created it as MOD on the Amiga using Soundtracker Pro 2. I created a couple of sounds on the Reface DX, sampled them into soundtracker using the Technosound Turbo sound sampling cartridge and also used the Yamaha Reface DX as a MIDI controller.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXSUlwu4yFo
Booze Design - Baby Steps - Amiga Demo
C64 scene legends Booze Design with a great little first Amiga OCS release, this is Baby Steps.
Released in July at Gubbdata 2017 - Ranked: 1st ...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb6eldZCEa0
Bill's Commodore Amiga Live Streaming Setup
Bill gives us a tour of his current Commodore Amiga live streaming setup that he uses for his Twitch streams. This is a viewer request video from our good friend Stig's World. STIGS WORLD!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZhkT3X_SJQ
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum