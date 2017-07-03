|
Author
Message
AndreasM
|Posted: 03.07.2017 - 14:03 Post subject: Commodore Retro Expo 2017 CRX Las Vegas
Commodore Entwickler Jim Drew und der Clark County Commodore Computer Club geben den Termin für die Commodore Retro Expo (CRX) am 28. - 30. Juli 2017 im Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada bekannt.
Nur 5 Minuten von den besten Hotels und Casinos entfernt!
Kommt und trefft Commodore Enthusiasten von überal her, schaut großartige Präsentationen, Demos und Ausstellungen!
Eintritt: Frei.
Parken: Frei.
Erfrischungen: Frei.
Präsentationen: Frei.
mehr Information und Details unter: http://www.commodoreretroexpo.com.
Schaut euch unser CRX Promo auf YouTube an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YOzgvI7Lfc
Erfahrt mehr über 5C's at http://www.c5vegas.com.
Wavem Studios wird die Show aufzeichnen und Interviews für die The Commodore Story Dokumentation und Buch durchführen.
Wir sehen uns dort!
Englische News verfasst von: flnettles
