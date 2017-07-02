|
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37115
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 02.07.2017 - 15:43 Post subject: Amiga Future Ausgabe 127 erschienen
Die deutsche und englische Ausgabe 127 (Juli/August 2017) des Print-Magazines Amiga Future ist heute erschienen und kann direkt bei der Redaktion und im Amiga Fachhandel bestellt werden.
Heft Inhalt:
Review AmiKit X
Review Hollywood 7
Special Amiga auf Youtube
und vieles, vieles mehr
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr auf der Amiga Future Homepage.
Heft-Info: http://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Bestellen: http://www.amigashop.org
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
