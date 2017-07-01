|
|
|
|
|
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37107
Location: Übersee
|
Posted: 01.07.2017 - 20:00 Post subject: Amiga Kit feiert 13 jähriges Jubiläum
|
|
|
Amiga Kit schreibt:
Wir freuen uns, das 13 jähriges Jubiläum von Amiga Kit zu feiern.
Seit 2004 ist Amiga Kit über die Jahre in zahlreiche Aktivitäten diverser Software- und Hardwareprojekte involviert.
Wir haben die Gelegenheit genutzt um zurück zu blicken und eine kurze Zusammenfassung der Ereignisse erstellt:
http://amigakit.amiga.store/history/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
|
|
|
|
|
