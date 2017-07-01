|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37107
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 01.07.2017 - 20:00 Post subject: Noch einen Monat bis zur Commodore Vegas Expo
|
|
|
In einem Monat findet die CommVEx v13 statt und es gibt noch so viele Details zu beachten. Preise und SPenden einsammeln, C= und Amiga Systeme vorbereitenm, Vorbreitungen für die lange Anreise und für die CommVEx Video Präsentationen filmen und bearbeiten!
Dann Kontakt mit den MItgliedern der SCCAN, BACC (South San Francisco), TOGA (San Jose) und SACC (Sacramento) aufnehmen, die auf der CommVEx ausstellen möchten.
Die Präsentationen können sich noch ändern. Schaut auf die CommVEx Webseite http://www.portcommodore.com/dokuwiki/doku.php?id=commvex:presentations_guests
Die Preise, Verlosungen und Gratisgaben können sich ändern. Schaut auf die CommVEx Webseite http://www.portcommodore.com/dokuwiki/doku.php?id=commvex:commvex_raffle
Alles dies, damit die Teilnehmer eine fabelhafte Show genießen können!
CommVEx, am 29. und 30. Juli, im Plaza Hotel & Casino, im dritten Stock, 1 Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Beste Grüße,
Robert Bernardo
Organizer - Commodore Vegas Expo v13
Fresno Commodore User Group - http://www.dickestel.com/fcug.htm
Southern California Commodore & Amiga Network - http://www.portcommodore.com/sccan
The Other Group of Amigoids - http://togausergroup.org
Sacramento Amiga Computer Club - http://www.sacc.org
Bay Area Commodore Collective - http://www.meetup.com/sfbacc/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum