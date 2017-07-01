|
|Posted: 01.07.2017 - 15:46 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement
|
|
|
Folgende Artikel wurden die letzten zwei Monate auf der Webpage des französischen Magazines Obligement online gestellt:
- May/June 2017 news.
- Old articles from Tilt 95 to 99 : Report: Winter Consumer Electronics Show 1992, Review of Killerball, Review of Tip Off, Interview with Rainer Bopf, Tutorial: Draw with a mouse, Review of RoboCop 3, Review of Son Shu-Shi, Interview with Rod Hyde, Review of Last Ninja 3, Review of Another World, Hardware: Amiga 500 Plus, Review of Celtic Legends, Review of HAM-E Workshop, etc.
- Interview with Yannick Erb (AROS developper).
- Interview with Guy Wright (Commodore engineer).
- Review of Icaros Desktop 2.2.
- Report: Amiga on the RoboCop TV series.
- DIY: Build your Amiga arcade joystick (enhanced model).
- File: Hombre (update).
- File: Introduction to Xena.
- File: Classic Reflections - What happen to Digita International?
- Tutorial: Installation and configuration of Happiga.
- Galleries: Jay Miner's Amiga Block Diagrams.
- Special quizz about UAE.
http://obligement.free.fr
