AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 37105

Location: Übersee







Posted: 01.07.2017 - 15:46 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement

Folgende Artikel wurden die letzten zwei Monate auf der Webpage des französischen Magazines Obligement online gestellt:



- May/June 2017 news.

- Old articles from Tilt 95 to 99 : Report: Winter Consumer Electronics Show 1992, Review of Killerball, Review of Tip Off, Interview with Rainer Bopf, Tutorial: Draw with a mouse, Review of RoboCop 3, Review of Son Shu-Shi, Interview with Rod Hyde, Review of Last Ninja 3, Review of Another World, Hardware: Amiga 500 Plus, Review of Celtic Legends, Review of HAM-E Workshop, etc.

- Interview with Yannick Erb (AROS developper).

- Interview with Guy Wright (Commodore engineer).

- Review of Icaros Desktop 2.2.

- Report: Amiga on the RoboCop TV series.

- DIY: Build your Amiga arcade joystick (enhanced model).

- File: Hombre (update).

- File: Introduction to Xena.

- File: Classic Reflections - What happen to Digita International?

- Tutorial: Installation and configuration of Happiga.

- Galleries: Jay Miner's Amiga Block Diagrams.

- Special quizz about UAE.



http://obligement.free.fr



____________________



News URL: http://obligement.free.fr

News Quelle: David Brunet

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP