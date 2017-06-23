User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37104
Location: Übersee
Posted: 01.07.2017 - 11:20 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Pinball Fantasies
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Robbo
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Fury of the Furries
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Mortal Kombat
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
T2: The Arcade Game
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Jim Power in Mutant Planet
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Premier Manager 2
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Unnecessary Roughness
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Campaign II
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Strike Squad
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Critical Path
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Quantum Gate: The Saga Begins
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Gabriel Knight: Die Sünden der Väter
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Winter Olympics: Lillehammer'94
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Strike Commander - Enhanced CD-ROM Edition
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Lemmings
PC Player 3/94 29.06.2017
Iron Helix
PC Player 1/94 27.06.2017
Dracula Unleashed
PC Player 1/94 27.06.2017
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon
PC Player 1/94 27.06.2017
Tetris
PC Player 1/94 27.06.2017
Sim City 2000
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Planer, Der
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Sink or Swim
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Cosmic Spacehead
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Dragonsphere
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Alone in the Dark 2
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Armaeth: The Lost Kingdom
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Reunion
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Christoph Kolumbus
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Archon Ultra
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Spectre VR
PC Player 3/94 27.06.2017
Kingmaker: The Quest for the Crown
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Aufschwung Ost
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Railway Challenge
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
IndyCar Racing
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Rally: The final round of the World Rally Championship
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Striker
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Alien Breed
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Aces over Europe
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Magic Boy
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Oxyd Magnum!
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
NFL Coaches Club Football
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Troddlers
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Star Wars - X-Wing: B-Wing
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Labyrinth of Time, The
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Hell Cab
PC Player 1/94 25.06.2017
Frontier: Elite II
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Dark Sun: Shattered Lands
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Shadow of Yserbius, The
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Wayne's World
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Chessmaster 4000 Turbo, The
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Speed Racer
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Street Fighter II: The World Warrior
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Silverball
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Cogito
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Master of Orion
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
F-15 Strike Eagle III
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Video Cube: Space
PC Player 12/93 24.06.2017
Goblins 3
PC Player 1/94 24.06.2017
Companions of Xanth
PC Player 1/94 24.06.2017
Fantasy Empires
PC Player 1/94 24.06.2017
Batman Returns (PC)
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Sim Farm: Der geniale Sim City Ableger
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Mad Dog McCree
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Historyline 1914-1918
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Maniac Mansion
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Shadow Caster
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Jurassic Park
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Bram Stoker's Dracula (PC)
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Sim City
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Xmas Lemmings
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
McDonaldland
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Nick Faldos Championship Golf
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Goal!
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
