Posted: 01.07.2017 - 11:20 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Football Director II - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Football Director II - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Football Director II - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
D & H Games - Update the developer page
D & H Games - Update the publisher page
Football Director II v2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
John De Salis - Update the artist page
Conan The Cimmerian - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Conan The Cimmerian - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Conan The Cimmerian - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Conan The Cimmerian - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Conan The Cimmerian - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Conan The Cimmerian - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Conan The Cimmerian - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Conan The Cimmerian - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Vectorball - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Vectorball - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Richard Frankish (Rick Frankish) - Update the artist page
Amigazette - Update the developer page
Paperboy - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
