User
Username:
Password:
Remember me
I forgot my password
Don't have an account yet?
You can
register
for FREE
»
Home
»
Mag Member
»
News View
»
News Tell
»
News Setting
»
Everywhere
Amiga Future
»
Info
»
Content List
»
Article-Database
»
Merchandising
»
Shop
»
Downloads
Community
»
Forum
»
Gallery
»
Calendar
Knowledge
»
Amiga Software
»
Amiga Cheats
»
Amiga FAQ
»
Forum FAQ
»
Links
Service
»
Jobs
»
Webmaster
»
Advertising
»
Contact/Imprint
»
Datenschutz
Searching
Forum
ASD
Artikel
Heft-Index
FAQ
Gallery
Downloads
Links
Aminet
OS4 Depot
Amazon
Google
Advanced Search
Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:
Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana
Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37062
Location: Übersee
Posted: 24.06.2017 - 09:53 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Batman Returns (PC)
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Sim Farm: Der geniale Sim City Ableger
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Mad Dog McCree
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Historyline 1914-1918
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Maniac Mansion
PC Player 11/93 23.06.2017
Shadow Caster
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Jurassic Park
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Bram Stoker's Dracula (PC)
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Sim City
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Xmas Lemmings
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
McDonaldland
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Nick Faldos Championship Golf
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Goal!
PC Player 12/93 23.06.2017
Mission A.D.
ASM 8/86 22.06.2017
Nuclear Heist
ASM 8/86 22.06.2017
Microsoft Flight Simulator 5.0
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Kasparov's Gambit
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Front Page Sports: Football Pro
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Patriot
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Empire Deluxe
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Empire Deluxe: Scenarios
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Lost In Time
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Simon the Sorcerer
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Return to Zork
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
One Step Beyond
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
King's Table: The Legend Of Ragnarok
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Wilson ProStaff Golf
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Microsoft Arcade
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Body Blows
PC Player 11/93 22.06.2017
Seal Team
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Spectre VR
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Lotus III: The Ultimate Challenge
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Magicland Dizzy
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
MIG-29: Deadly Adversary of Falcon 3.0
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Microsoft Golf
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings Vol. I
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Ultima Underworld I & II
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Shuttle: The Space Flight Simulator
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective Volume III
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Blue Force
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Secret of Monkey Island, The
PC Player 10/93 21.06.2017
Privateer
PC Player 11/93 21.06.2017
Strike Commander: Tactical Operations
PC Player 11/93 21.06.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 168
19.06.2017
DATA WELT 3/88
19.06.2017
HCA - Home Computer Aktiv 1/88
19.06.2017
HCA - Home Computer Aktiv 7/88
19.06.2017
Star Wars - X-Wing: Imperial Pursuit
PC Player 9/93 19.06.2017
Take A Break! - Pinball for Windows
PC Player 9/93 19.06.2017
Pinball Dreams
PC Player 9/93 19.06.2017
Mario wird vermisst!
PC Player 9/93 19.06.2017
Archer MacLean's Pool
PC Player 9/93 19.06.2017
Schöne und das Biest, Die
PC Player 9/93 19.06.2017
Wing Commander Academy
PC Player 10/93 19.06.2017
Gateway II: Homeworld
PC Player 10/93 19.06.2017
Terminator 2: Judgment Day - Chess Wars
PC Player 10/93 19.06.2017
Stronghold
PC Player 10/93 19.06.2017
Eight Ball Deluxe
PC Player 10/93 19.06.2017
Burntime
PC Player 10/93 19.06.2017
Ambush at Sorinor
PC Player 10/93 19.06.2017
Galactic Warrior Rats
PC Player 10/93 19.06.2017
Master Word für Windows
PC Player 10/93 19.06.2017
Lost Vikings, The
PC Player 8/93 18.06.2017
International Open Golf Championship
PC Player 8/93 18.06.2017
NHL 94
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Tornado
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
A320 Airbus: Edition USA
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Warlords II
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Build & Race: Motor Stars
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Maniac Mansion: Day of the Tentacle
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Gobliiins
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
National Lampoon's Chess Maniac 5 Billion and 1
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
King's Quest VI: Heute geerbt und morgen verschwunden
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Magic Garden, The
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Human Race: The Jurassic Levels
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
When Two Worlds War
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Fields of Glory
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Abandoned Places: A Time for Heroes
PC Player 9/93 18.06.2017
Akte Europa
PC Joker 12/97 17.06.2017
Mayday: Tag der Entscheidung
PC Joker 10/98 17.06.2017
Conquest Earth: Das Manifest
PC Joker 12/97 17.06.2017
Microsoft Flight Simulator 98
PC Joker 12/97 17.06.2017
Take No Prisoners
PC Joker 12/97 17.06.2017
Curse of Monkey Island, The
PC Joker 1/98 17.06.2017
Blade Runner
PC Joker 1/98 17.06.2017
Obsidian
PC Joker 1/98 17.06.2017
Queen: The Eye
PC Joker 1/98 17.06.2017
Gnap: Der Schurke aus dem All
PC Joker 1/98 17.06.2017
F-22 ADF: Air Dominance Fighter
PC Joker 1/98 17.06.2017
Sabre Ace: Konflikt über Korea
PC Joker 1/98 17.06.2017
Jane's Combat Simulations - Longbow 2
PC Joker 1/98 17.06.2017
Heavy Gear
PC Joker 1/98 17.06.2017
Kult-Buch: STARK VERPIXELT
16.06.2017
Kult-Buch: Electronic Life
16.06.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top
PDF
Display posts from previous:
All Posts
1 Day
7 Days
2 Weeks
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year
Oldest First
Newest First
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page
1
of
1
PDF
Jump to:
Select a forum
Amiga Future
----------------
News deutsch
News english
Internes
Kommentare
Amiga Future Member
Amiga & Kompatible Forum
----------------
Amiga und Kompatible Allgemein
Amiga und Kompatible Spiele
Amiga und Kompatible Hardware
Amiga Programmieren
Amiga Emulation
Amiga General Chat english
Andere Systeme
----------------
PC Allgemein
Andere Systeme
Sonstiges
----------------
Kleinanzeigen - Classifieds
OffTopic
APC&TCP
----------------
APC&TCP-News
APC&TCP-Support
AmiATLAS Support
CygnusEd Support
DigiBooster Support
Roadshow Support
You
cannot
post new topics in this forum
You
cannot
reply to topics in this forum
You
cannot
edit your posts in this forum
You
cannot
delete your posts in this forum
You
cannot
vote in polls in this forum
Powered by
phpBB
© 2001, 2002 phpBB Group
'AFclean' Theme by
Matthias Overloeper
, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold