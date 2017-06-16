Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37062
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 24.06.2017 - 09:53    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Batman Returns (PC) PC Player 11/93     23.06.2017
Sim Farm: Der geniale Sim City Ableger PC Player 11/93     23.06.2017
Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition PC Player 11/93     23.06.2017
Mad Dog McCree PC Player 11/93     23.06.2017
Historyline 1914-1918 PC Player 11/93     23.06.2017
Maniac Mansion PC Player 11/93     23.06.2017
Shadow Caster PC Player 12/93     23.06.2017
Jurassic Park PC Player 12/93     23.06.2017
Bram Stoker's Dracula (PC) PC Player 12/93     23.06.2017
Sim City PC Player 12/93     23.06.2017
Xmas Lemmings PC Player 12/93     23.06.2017
McDonaldland PC Player 12/93     23.06.2017
Nick Faldos Championship Golf PC Player 12/93     23.06.2017
Goal! PC Player 12/93     23.06.2017
Mission A.D. ASM 8/86     22.06.2017
Nuclear Heist ASM 8/86     22.06.2017
Microsoft Flight Simulator 5.0 PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Kasparov's Gambit PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Front Page Sports: Football Pro PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Patriot PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Empire Deluxe PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Empire Deluxe: Scenarios PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Lost In Time PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Simon the Sorcerer PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Return to Zork PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
One Step Beyond PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
King's Table: The Legend Of Ragnarok PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Wilson ProStaff Golf PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Microsoft Arcade PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Body Blows PC Player 11/93     22.06.2017
Seal Team PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Spectre VR PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Lotus III: The Ultimate Challenge PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Magicland Dizzy PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
MIG-29: Deadly Adversary of Falcon 3.0 PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Microsoft Golf PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings Vol. I PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Ultima Underworld I & II PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Shuttle: The Space Flight Simulator PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective Volume III PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Blue Force PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Secret of Monkey Island, The PC Player 10/93     21.06.2017
Privateer PC Player 11/93     21.06.2017
Strike Commander: Tactical Operations PC Player 11/93     21.06.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 168     19.06.2017
DATA WELT 3/88     19.06.2017
HCA - Home Computer Aktiv 1/88     19.06.2017
HCA - Home Computer Aktiv 7/88     19.06.2017
Star Wars - X-Wing: Imperial Pursuit PC Player 9/93     19.06.2017
Take A Break! - Pinball for Windows PC Player 9/93     19.06.2017
Pinball Dreams PC Player 9/93     19.06.2017
Mario wird vermisst! PC Player 9/93     19.06.2017
Archer MacLean's Pool PC Player 9/93     19.06.2017
Schöne und das Biest, Die PC Player 9/93     19.06.2017
Wing Commander Academy PC Player 10/93     19.06.2017
Gateway II: Homeworld PC Player 10/93     19.06.2017
Terminator 2: Judgment Day - Chess Wars PC Player 10/93     19.06.2017
Stronghold PC Player 10/93     19.06.2017
Eight Ball Deluxe PC Player 10/93     19.06.2017
Burntime PC Player 10/93     19.06.2017
Ambush at Sorinor PC Player 10/93     19.06.2017
Galactic Warrior Rats PC Player 10/93     19.06.2017
Master Word für Windows PC Player 10/93     19.06.2017
Lost Vikings, The PC Player 8/93     18.06.2017
International Open Golf Championship PC Player 8/93     18.06.2017
NHL 94 PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Tornado PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
A320 Airbus: Edition USA PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Warlords II PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Build & Race: Motor Stars PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Maniac Mansion: Day of the Tentacle PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Gobliiins PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
National Lampoon's Chess Maniac 5 Billion and 1 PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
King's Quest VI: Heute geerbt und morgen verschwunden PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Magic Garden, The PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Human Race: The Jurassic Levels PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
When Two Worlds War PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Fields of Glory PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Abandoned Places: A Time for Heroes PC Player 9/93     18.06.2017
Akte Europa PC Joker 12/97     17.06.2017
Mayday: Tag der Entscheidung PC Joker 10/98     17.06.2017
Conquest Earth: Das Manifest PC Joker 12/97     17.06.2017
Microsoft Flight Simulator 98 PC Joker 12/97     17.06.2017
Take No Prisoners PC Joker 12/97     17.06.2017
Curse of Monkey Island, The PC Joker 1/98     17.06.2017
Blade Runner PC Joker 1/98     17.06.2017
Obsidian PC Joker 1/98     17.06.2017
Queen: The Eye PC Joker 1/98     17.06.2017
Gnap: Der Schurke aus dem All PC Joker 1/98     17.06.2017
F-22 ADF: Air Dominance Fighter PC Joker 1/98     17.06.2017
Sabre Ace: Konflikt über Korea PC Joker 1/98     17.06.2017
Jane's Combat Simulations - Longbow 2 PC Joker 1/98     17.06.2017
Heavy Gear PC Joker 1/98     17.06.2017
Kult-Buch: STARK VERPIXELT     16.06.2017
Kult-Buch: Electronic Life     16.06.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold