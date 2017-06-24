|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37062
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 24.06.2017 - 09:53 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Richard Frankish (Rick Frankish) - Update the artist page
Amigazette - Update the developer page
Paperboy - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Captain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons / Mission Icarus - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
PDG - Update the artist page
Thunder Mountain (Mindscape) - Update the publisher page
Three-Sixty - Update the publisher page
Papyrus - Update the developer page
Captain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons / Mission Icarus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Captain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons / Mission Icarus - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Sonic Boom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sonic Boom - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Oliver & Company - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chessmate V1.2 - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Großmeister / Grossmeister - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
HS&Y / H S & Y - Update the publisher page
My Paint Coloring Disk #1: Alphabet - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
My Paint v1.0 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Mr. HELI - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Mot - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Football Director II v2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
F/A-18 Interceptor - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
F/A-18 Interceptor - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
F/A-18 Interceptor - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Bangkok Knights - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Football Director II - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Football Director II - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Thai Boxing - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Taekwondo - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Bangkok Knights - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Paul Pettit - Update the artist page
David Bradley (D. B. / DB) - Update the artist page
Dean Hickingbottom - Update the artist page
Cult (D&H Games) - Update the publisher page
D&H Games - Update the publisher page
PDG - Create one new artist page
D&H Games - Update the developer page
Football Director II v2 - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Football Director II v2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
John de Salis - Update the artist page
Art Edition [United Software] - Update the publisher page
Black Edition [United Software] - Update the publisher page
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
