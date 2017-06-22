AndreasM

Posted: 22.06.2017 - 07:18 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Powerline - Repugnance - Amiga Demo - AGA



Repugnance by Powerline, a great AGA production which was released back in June 1997.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2JNYOCWKxE





Commodore Amiga CD32 in Aktion Teil 1



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ANFeuy5nkg





MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #065 PC-Task (Teil 1)



Ein PC im Amiga? Naja, das ist ja nun wirklich nichts Neues! Wir kennen die PC-Steckkarten und Bridgeboards der Leistungsklassen 8088, 286, 386 und sogar 486. Leider wissen wir auch nur allzu gut, dass diese Hardware heutzutage nur schwer zu bekommen und daher sehr teuer ist. Was wäre aber jetzt, wenn man seinem Amiga einen 486er einpflanzen könnte, man dafür keine einzige Schraube lösen müsste und ganz nebenbei auch noch absolut kostenlos wäre? Klingt zu schön um wahr zu sein? Ist es auch! Aber "PC-Task" ist allemal einen Blick wert!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGSwheTsNnc





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Arabian Nights



This week's 'Nostalgia Time' Is a subscriber request one. I play the game 'Arabian Nights" by Krisalis Software. It has been requested by Toni Gálvez. I play Arabian Nights on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jRHP8bvKjI





WinUAE 3.4.0 mal unter die Lupe genommen, meine Settings für Lets Plays im groben bisher



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6MgM5sCsTU





Vertigo - Vectors for All - Amiga Demo



Fast and smooth vector-rama demo by Vertigo from way way back in 1990, this is Vectors for All. Released at Byterapers/Scoopex/Extasy 1990...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQX2zxWtIno

