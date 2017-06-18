|
AndreasM
OpenBOR 1.0.0 veröffentlicht
OpenBOR wurde in der Version 1.0.0 veröffentlicht
Open BOR ist eine 2D seitlich scrollende Engine.
OpenBOR ist die OpenSource-Fortführung von Beats of Rage. Ein Streets of Rage Tribut Spiel, ursprünglich vom Senile Team entwickelt.
System-Anforderungen
* Einen schnellen Amiga mit AGA oder RTG. 68060 + RTG/Vampire 2 Empfohlen!
* 32MB RAM. Empfohlen sind 128 Mb
http://aminet.net/package/game/actio/OpenBOR
