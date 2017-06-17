|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37024
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 17.06.2017 - 09:10 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Mighty Nerd vs the Supervillains - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Miami Mice - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
René Bidstrup (Diablo/Budbrain^DENS Design) - Update the artist page
Summer Olympix / Reach Out For Gold - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Demon Blue - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Demon Blue - Upload 4 Conversion screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Demon Blue - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Demon Blue - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kupiec - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bartłomiej Trokowicz (Bartlomiej Trokowicz) - Update the artist page
Piotr Kaczmarek - Create one new artist page
Kupiec - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kupiec - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kupiec - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kupiec - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kwatermaster / Skaut Kwatermaster - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kwatermaster / Skaut Kwatermaster - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Summer Olympix / Reach Out For Gold - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Summer Olympix / Reach Out For Gold - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Shadow Of The Beast II - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Shadow Of The Beast II - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
René Bidstrup (Diablo/Budbrain^DENS Design) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
René Bidstrup (Diablo/Budbrain^DENS Design) - Create one new artist page
Kim Frederiksen (Psycho/Budbrain, Erik Connie) - Upload 6 Artist photo pictures
Kim Frederiksen (Psycho/Budbrain, Erik Connie) - Update the artist page
Logistic / Logistik - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Logistic / Logistik - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Belial - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Sector (Australia) - Update the developer page
Oil Imperium - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Black Gold (reLINE) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Oil Imperium - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Alien Drug Lords: The Chyropian Connection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Glen Coghlan - Update the artist page
Alien Drug Lords: The Chyropian Connection - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Robert Richardson - Update the artist page
Main Battle Tank: Central Germany - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Magic Marble - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Virgin Loisirs (France) - Update the publisher page
Invasion - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Invasion - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Nick Pelling (Orlando M. Pilchard) - Upload 4 Artist photo pictures
Nick Pelling (Orlando M. Pilchard) - Update the artist page
