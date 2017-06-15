Wir hatten ein angenehmes Gespräch mit dem Sensible World of Soccer Champion von 2017, über SWOS und Amiga.
Der Wettbewerb wurde auf dem jährlichen Treffen von Commodore & Amiga Ireland abgehalten, das jeden Januar stattfindet.
SWOS-Spiele werden jeden Tag rund um den Globus gespielt und ihr könnt www.sensiblesoccer.de besuchen und euch dort anmelden, dort findet ihr auch Links zu den Facebook-Seiten und Discord-Chat-Kanälen.
