AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36998
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 14.06.2017 - 17:41    Post subject: Neue Produkte von Retro 7-bit


CD32 Expansion Slot

Der CD32 Expansion Slot wurde speziell für Amiga CD32 konzipiert und bietet eine Möglichkeit, den Amiga zu erweitern.
Beispielsweise mit RAM-Speichererweiterung, MPEG-Decoder usw.
Eine Besonderheit ist der VGA-Anschluß mit dem Standard-Amiga 15 kHz RGB-Signal.



Weitere Details:
https://retro.7-bit.pl/?lang=en&go=projekty&name=CD32EXSL


Wicher 500i

Die Wicher 500i Turbokarte wird im Amiga A500/A500+ installiert.
Unterstützt 68000/68010 CPUs (PLCC68), bis zu 8 MB Fast RAM (Standard SIMM72 Speichermodule) und IDE 2,5" Laufwerke.
Die CPU Taktung kann bis 50 Mhz betragen.



Weitere Details:
https://retro.7-bit.pl/?lang=en&go=projekty&name=wicher500i
____________________

Englische News verfasst von: spidi
News URL: https://retro.7-bit.pl/?lang=en&go=aktualnosci
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
