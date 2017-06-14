Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36998
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.06.2017 - 17:41 Post subject: Neue Produkte von Retro 7-bit
CD32 Expansion Slot
Der CD32 Expansion Slot wurde speziell für Amiga CD32 konzipiert und bietet eine Möglichkeit, den Amiga zu erweitern.
Beispielsweise mit RAM-Speichererweiterung, MPEG-Decoder usw.
Eine Besonderheit ist der VGA-Anschluß mit dem Standard-Amiga 15 kHz RGB-Signal.
Die Wicher 500i Turbokarte wird im Amiga A500/A500+ installiert.
Unterstützt 68000/68010 CPUs (PLCC68), bis zu 8 MB Fast RAM (Standard SIMM72 Speichermodule) und IDE 2,5" Laufwerke.
Die CPU Taktung kann bis 50 Mhz betragen.
