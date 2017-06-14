AndreasM

Posted: 14.06.2017 - 09:04 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Resistance - Enchantment Under the Sea - Amiga Dentro



Great little Amiga OCS dentro by Resistance which was released in June at Decrunch 2017...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kisyai6jwJw





Amiga Optical Drive - Part 3 Issues, fixes and Improvements



If you remember watching the previous two videos about my installing an optical drive into my Amiga 1200 using an IDE buffered interface with Allegro CDFS, (Back in the day I used IDEFIX97 ). This is a follow on to those videos. I install a CD DVD rom drive to my Amiga and at first successful however I run into issue when actually using it. The culprit is a lack of power going to the drive resulting in glitches on the Amiga and the drive failing in reading CDs.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNWpi_lRGj8





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Benefactor



Another 'Nostalgia Time' in the space of 'Chillout Time'. Today it's another last minute play for the Lemon Amiga competition, and I play the great game Benefactor by Psygnosis. I play this game on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx8IGPFTL6U





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Superfrog World 4 - Ancient Level



On this week's Nostalgia Time, I play my favourite world on SuperFrog. Ancient World.

Superfrog is another one of my childhood favourites.

I have split the gameplay into different parts, each part will be a world and will be playing to the end and showing it in a series of videos rather than one enormous longplay. However as usual I will alternate between my personal plays and subscriber requests. So one week you will see my playthrough of a Superfrog world, and the following week you will see one of your requested games, and again the next Superfrog world playthrough the following week and so fourth.

I play Superfrog on the commodore Amiga A1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-JQz03XU8A

