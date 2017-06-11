|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36985
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 11.06.2017 - 16:25 Post subject: AMIcast - Player für Amiga Systeme
|
|
|
Amiga Podcast schreibt:
Ich präsentiere stolz den neuen und frischen AMIcast Player.
Er kann aus dem Aminet für AmigaOS 4 und 3, MorphOS und AROS heruntergeladen werden.
Das Programm wurde in Hollywood Designer gemacht.
Wenn ich den Code nur in Hollywood schreiben könnte, wäre es besser.
Aber es beherrscht das direkte Streaming und das Herunterladen von Episoden.
Das Programm ist noch in der Beta-Phase.
AMIcast Player benötigt: AVCodec (Plugin für MP3), HTTPStreamer (Plugin für Online Streaming) und OpenURL (Links öffnen).
Hardwareanforderungen: jedes NG-System, für den klassischen Amiga ist eine gfx-Karte notwendig.
http://aminet.net/mus/play/AMIcast_Player.lha
http://www.amigapodcast.com
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum