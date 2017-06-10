|
AndreasM
Posted: 10.06.2017 - 09:54 Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Bewegungsdetektor_2.0.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Jun 09 2017
FontWalker_1.0.lha (Show) 1 MB / Jun 08 2017
IRSSI_1.0.3.lha (Communication) 2 MB / Jun 08 2017
Hurra,ich_wachse!_2.2.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Jun 08 2017
Koules_1.31.lha (Action) 237 KB / Jun 07 2017
Morphoza_0.9.0.lha (Demoscene) 35 MB / Jun 05 2017
Sudominator_1.1.lha (Misc) 67 KB / Jun 03 2017
Zgrzytor_1.1.lha (Tools) 24 KB / Jun 03 2017
Flacochlorine_0.5.lha (Tools) 79 KB / Jun 03 2017
AppendDate_1.4.lha (Shell) 11 KB / Jun 03 2017
iconv_3.0_dev.lha (C) 5 MB / Jun 03 2017
iconv_3.0.lha (Misc) 737 KB / Jun 03 2017
BINtoC_2.13.lha (C) 20 KB / Jun 03 2017
dicpng_1.1.lha (Archive) 58 KB / Jun 03 2017
lzip_1.19.lha (Archive) 224 KB / Jun 03 2017
HandyPlusPlus_0.95b.lha (Emulators) 591 KB / Jun 02 2017
Uptime_1.1.lha (Screenbar+modules) 95 KB / Jun 02 2017
ImageMapper_1.0.lha (Tools) 239 KB / Jun 02 2017
MemoryGauge_1.4.lha (Screenbar+modules) 99 KB / Jun 02 2017
CPUGauge_1.5.lha (Screenbar+modules) 105 KB / Jun 02 2017
MorphQS+_1.05.lha (Skins) 161 KB / Jun 02 2017
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
