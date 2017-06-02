Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36977
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 10.06.2017 - 09:54    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

International Rugby Challenge PC Player 6/93     07.06.2017
Balance PC Player 6/93     07.06.2017
Unlimited Adventures PC Player 6/93     07.06.2017
Wordtris PC Player 6/93     07.06.2017
Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension PC Player 6/93     07.06.2017
Game of Life, The PC Player 6/93     07.06.2017
Where in Space is Carmen Sandiego? PC Player 7/93     07.06.2017
Flashback PC Player 7/93     07.06.2017
Syndicate PC Player 7/93     07.06.2017
Legend of Myra PC Player 7/93     07.06.2017
Osiris PC Player 7/93     07.06.2017
Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame PC Player 7/93     07.06.2017
Liverpool: The Computer Game PC Player 7/93     07.06.2017
Sensible Soccer - European Champions PC Player 7/93     07.06.2017
MicroProse Entertainment Pack Vol #1: Dr Floyd's Desktop Toys PC Player 7/93     07.06.2017
Virtual Soccer Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Bill Walsh College Football Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Wicked 18 Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Pro Sport Hockey Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Ace o Nerae! Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
[/url] Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
[url=http://www.kultboy.com/testbericht-uebersicht/8150/]Romance of the Three Kingdoms III: Dragon of Destiny Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Microcosm Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Mystery Mansion: Das Haus der verlorenen Seelen Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Double Switch Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Rise of the Dragon Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Barkley: Shut Up and Jam! Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Sub-Terrania Video Games 5/94     05.06.2017
Hive, The PC Player 1/96     04.06.2017
Hive, The Power Play 1/96     04.06.2017
Wing Nuts Power Play 1/96     04.06.2017
Korsar, Der PC Joker 5/99     04.06.2017
Deo Gratias: Die Gnade der Götter PC Joker 5/99     04.06.2017
Redjack: Die Rache der Bruderschaft PC Joker 5/99     04.06.2017
Warzone 2100 PC Joker 5/99     04.06.2017
Everquest PC Joker 6/99     04.06.2017
Team Fortress Classic PC Joker 6/99     04.06.2017
Malkari PC Joker 6/99     04.06.2017
Land der Hoffnung PC Joker 6/99     04.06.2017
Twisted Mind PC Joker 6/99     04.06.2017
Ancient Evil PC Joker 6/99     04.06.2017
Billiard Nights PC Joker 6/99     04.06.2017
Empire Deluxe PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Penthouse Hot Numbers PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Tegel's Mercenaries PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Legacy, The: Realm of Terror PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Lethal Weapon PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Magic Candle II, The: The Four and Forty PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Veil of Darkness PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
International Athletics PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Syd Mead's Maelstrom: A new Form of Entertainment PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Strike Commander PC Player 6/93     02.06.2017
7th Guest, The PC Player 6/93     02.06.2017
Eishockey Manager PC Player 6/93     02.06.2017
Nigel Mansell's World Championship PC Player 6/93     02.06.2017
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
