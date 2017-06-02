User
Amiga Future Forum Index
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36977
Location: Übersee
Posted: 10.06.2017 - 09:54 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
International Rugby Challenge
PC Player 6/93 07.06.2017
Balance
PC Player 6/93 07.06.2017
Unlimited Adventures
PC Player 6/93 07.06.2017
Wordtris
PC Player 6/93 07.06.2017
Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension
PC Player 6/93 07.06.2017
Game of Life, The
PC Player 6/93 07.06.2017
Where in Space is Carmen Sandiego?
PC Player 7/93 07.06.2017
Flashback
PC Player 7/93 07.06.2017
Syndicate
PC Player 7/93 07.06.2017
Legend of Myra
PC Player 7/93 07.06.2017
Osiris
PC Player 7/93 07.06.2017
Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame
PC Player 7/93 07.06.2017
Liverpool: The Computer Game
PC Player 7/93 07.06.2017
Sensible Soccer - European Champions
PC Player 7/93 07.06.2017
MicroProse Entertainment Pack Vol #1: Dr Floyd's Desktop Toys
PC Player 7/93 07.06.2017
Virtual Soccer
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Bill Walsh College Football
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Wicked 18
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Pro Sport Hockey
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Ace o Nerae!
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
[/url] Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
[url=http://www.kultboy.com/testbericht-uebersicht/8150/]Romance of the Three Kingdoms III: Dragon of Destiny
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Microcosm
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Mystery Mansion: Das Haus der verlorenen Seelen
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Double Switch
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Rise of the Dragon
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Barkley: Shut Up and Jam!
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Sub-Terrania
Video Games 5/94 05.06.2017
Hive, The
PC Player 1/96 04.06.2017
Hive, The
Power Play 1/96 04.06.2017
Wing Nuts
Power Play 1/96 04.06.2017
Korsar, Der
PC Joker 5/99 04.06.2017
Deo Gratias: Die Gnade der Götter
PC Joker 5/99 04.06.2017
Redjack: Die Rache der Bruderschaft
PC Joker 5/99 04.06.2017
Warzone 2100
PC Joker 5/99 04.06.2017
Everquest
PC Joker 6/99 04.06.2017
Team Fortress Classic
PC Joker 6/99 04.06.2017
Malkari
PC Joker 6/99 04.06.2017
Land der Hoffnung
PC Joker 6/99 04.06.2017
Twisted Mind
PC Joker 6/99 04.06.2017
Ancient Evil
PC Joker 6/99 04.06.2017
Billiard Nights
PC Joker 6/99 04.06.2017
Empire Deluxe
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Penthouse Hot Numbers
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Tegel's Mercenaries
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Legacy, The: Realm of Terror
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Lethal Weapon
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Magic Candle II, The: The Four and Forty
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Veil of Darkness
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
International Athletics
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Syd Mead's Maelstrom: A new Form of Entertainment
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Strike Commander
PC Player 6/93 02.06.2017
7th Guest, The
PC Player 6/93 02.06.2017
Eishockey Manager
PC Player 6/93 02.06.2017
Nigel Mansell's World Championship
PC Player 6/93 02.06.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
