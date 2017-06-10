|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36977
Location: Übersee
Posted: 10.06.2017 - 09:54 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Invasion - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Invasion - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Nick Pelling (Orlando M. Pilchard) - Upload 4 Artist photo pictures
Nick Pelling (Orlando M. Pilchard) - Update the artist page
Taekwondo - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Thai Boxing - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Mario Bros - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ishar 2: Messengers Of Doom - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ishar 2: Messengers Of Doom - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Thai Boxing - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Thai Boxing - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Thai Boxing - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Oil Imperium - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
