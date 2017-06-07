|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2386
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 07.06.2017 - 20:48 Post subject: BoingsWorld Episode 86 erschienen
07.06.2017 BoingsWorld Episode 86 erschienen
Hallo liebe Amiganer,
endlich ist es wieder soweit, die neue Episode 86 ist fertig.
In der aktuellen Ausgabe geben wir Euch wieder einen kleinen Überblick was es neues aus dem Amiga-Imperium gibt oder gab.
Desweitern befassen wir uns mit WHDLoad und haben dazu ein Telefoninterview mit dem Entwickler Bert Jahn alias Wepl geführt.
Auch nach rund 20 Jahren ist WHDLoad immer noch sehr beliebt um aus einem klassischen Amiga eine "Zockermaschine" zu machen.
Wir wünschen Euch viel Spaß und gute Unterhaltung mit der aktuellen Ausgabe von BoingsWorld.
BoingsWorld Episode 87 erscheint "when it's done"
Euer BoingsWorld Team
