Amiga Future Archive Vesalia
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

BoingsWorld Episode 86 erschienen

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
AFF Profi


Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2386
Location: 46047 Oberhausen

   germany
PostPosted: 07.06.2017 - 20:48    Post subject: BoingsWorld Episode 86 erschienen Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


07.06.2017 BoingsWorld Episode 86 erschienen

Hallo liebe Amiganer,

endlich ist es wieder soweit, die neue Episode 86 ist fertig.
In der aktuellen Ausgabe geben wir Euch wieder einen kleinen Überblick was es neues aus dem Amiga-Imperium gibt oder gab.

Desweitern befassen wir uns mit WHDLoad und haben dazu ein Telefoninterview mit dem Entwickler Bert Jahn alias Wepl geführt.
Auch nach rund 20 Jahren ist WHDLoad immer noch sehr beliebt um aus einem klassischen Amiga eine "Zockermaschine" zu machen.

Wir wünschen Euch viel Spaß und gute Unterhaltung mit der aktuellen Ausgabe von BoingsWorld.

BoingsWorld Episode 87 erscheint "when it's done"

Euer BoingsWorld Team
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold