Posted: 06.06.2017 - 08:20 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:





Insane - Vedder 40 Birthro - Amiga Intro



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0FEa-JNIA4





Revival 2017 - Retro Gaming Show Report & Pickups



I went to the amazing Revival 2017 retro gaming event in Walsall. The legendary Dave Perry from Games Master was on stage, there were loads of incredible systems.



Here's my show report and gaming pickups.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XF0Cxled-tk





Nostalgia time Amiga - Tearaway Thomas



Today we have Tuesdays 'Nostalgia Time', since I was away and posted The Onkyo Tape deck recapping on Tuesday instead.I play the game 'Tearaway Thomas on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnGAY4w0XSg





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Superfrog World 3 - Fun Park



Back to the normal "Schedule" )) Today's nostalgia time is a playthrough of Superfrog by Team 17. today I play World 3 fun Park. Superfrog is another one of my childhood favourites.

I have split the gameplay into different parts, each part will be a world and will be playing to the end and showing it in a series of videos rather than one enormous longplay. However as usual I will alternate between my personal plays and subscriber requests. So one week you will see my playthrough of a Superfrog world, and the following week you will see one of your requested games, and again the next Superfrog world playthrough the following week and so fourth.

I play Superfrog on the commodore Amiga A1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vz10za5cvjA





Nostalgia Time Amiga - International Amiga Day Special



Todays nostalgia time is a special for International Amiga Day which was 31st May. Featuring 'The Guru Meditation'. We chillout with two of the games requested by Amiga Bill (Bill Winters).

Barbarian by Psygnosis and Marble Madness.



I also show you clips of the live stream which was happening on international Amiga day, but also the second live stream happening of the Amiga group Party thrown by TheGuruMeditation.org on Saturday 3rd June, which happens twice a year.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmpmn31TPOU





Amiga A590 Hard Drive Plus



A590 Hard Drive - A look inside and installation of Workbench 1.3 and upgrade to Workbench 2.05.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mF_7OB-7qOw

