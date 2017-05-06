|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36900
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 05.06.2017 - 18:25 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 21
|
|
|
o1i schreibt:
30.05.2017 - 06.05.2017
- m68k ata Fehlerbehebungen gehen weiter (twilen)
- Vermeidung von Zugriffsstörungen am internen Loadseg (twilen)
- FastATA Class (kalamatee)
- Apollo Core Erkennung verbessert (mness)
http://aros-exec.org
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum