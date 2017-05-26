Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
PostPosted: 03.06.2017 - 09:44    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Empire Deluxe PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Penthouse Hot Numbers PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Tegel's Mercenaries PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Legacy, The: Realm of Terror PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Lethal Weapon PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Magic Candle II, The: The Four and Forty PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Veil of Darkness PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
International Athletics PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Syd Mead's Maelstrom: A new Form of Entertainment PC Player 5/93     02.06.2017
Strike Commander PC Player 6/93     02.06.2017
7th Guest, The PC Player 6/93     02.06.2017
Eishockey Manager PC Player 6/93     02.06.2017
Nigel Mansell's World Championship PC Player 6/93     02.06.2017
Tzar: Die Schlacht um die Krone PC Player 5/2000     31.05.2017
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2000 PC Player 5/2000     31.05.2017
Elysium PC Player 3/93     31.05.2017
Alcatraz PC Player 3/93     31.05.2017
Contraption Zack PC Player 3/93     31.05.2017
WWF European Rampage Tour PC Player 3/93     31.05.2017
3D Construction Kit II PC Player 3/93     31.05.2017
Ringworld: Revenge of the Patriarch PC Player 4/93     31.05.2017
Buzz Aldrin's Race Into Space PC Player 4/93     31.05.2017
Space Crusade PC Player 4/93     31.05.2017
Creepers PC Player 4/93     31.05.2017
Shadow President PC Player 4/93     31.05.2017
Xenobots: Virtual Robot Warefare PC Player 4/93     31.05.2017
Michael Jordan in Flight PC Player 4/93     31.05.2017
Balance of the Planet Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Barunba Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Final Command Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Final Countdown Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
International 3D Tennis Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Ivanhoe: The Mighty Legend Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Lin Wu's Challenge Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Parlour Games Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Pro Tennis Simulator Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Super Dodge Ball Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
To the Earth Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Whip Rush Power Play 8/90     30.05.2017
Star Control II ASM 3/93     27.05.2017
Star Control II Play Time 2/93     27.05.2017
Star Control II PC Games 2/93     27.05.2017
Mad Dog II: The Lost Gold Video Games 4/95     27.05.2017
Incredible Machine, The Video Games 4/95     27.05.2017
Star Control II Video Games 4/95     27.05.2017
Novastorm Video Games 4/95     27.05.2017
Total Eclipse (3DO) Video Games 4/95     27.05.2017
Super Street Fighter II Turbo Video Games 4/95     27.05.2017
Motocross Championship Video Games 4/95     27.05.2017
PC Games CD ROM 10/95     27.05.2017
PC Games CD ROM 6/96     27.05.2017
PC Games CD ROM 8/96     27.05.2017
Cool World PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Robocop 3: Vector-Arcade PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Incredible Machine, The PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Humans, The PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
AV8B Harrier Assault PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Star Control II PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Front Page Sports: Football PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Eric the Unready PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
Erben des Throns, Die PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
Ancient Art of War in the Skies, The PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
Line in the Sand, A PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
F-15 Strike Eagle III PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold