Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36891
Location: Übersee
Posted: 03.06.2017 - 09:44 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Empire Deluxe
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Penthouse Hot Numbers
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Tegel's Mercenaries
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Legacy, The: Realm of Terror
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Lethal Weapon
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Magic Candle II, The: The Four and Forty
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Veil of Darkness
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
International Athletics
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Syd Mead's Maelstrom: A new Form of Entertainment
PC Player 5/93 02.06.2017
Strike Commander
PC Player 6/93 02.06.2017
7th Guest, The
PC Player 6/93 02.06.2017
Eishockey Manager
PC Player 6/93 02.06.2017
Nigel Mansell's World Championship
PC Player 6/93 02.06.2017
Tzar: Die Schlacht um die Krone
PC Player 5/2000 31.05.2017
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2000
PC Player 5/2000 31.05.2017
Elysium
PC Player 3/93 31.05.2017
Alcatraz
PC Player 3/93 31.05.2017
Contraption Zack
PC Player 3/93 31.05.2017
WWF European Rampage Tour
PC Player 3/93 31.05.2017
3D Construction Kit II
PC Player 3/93 31.05.2017
Ringworld: Revenge of the Patriarch
PC Player 4/93 31.05.2017
Buzz Aldrin's Race Into Space
PC Player 4/93 31.05.2017
Space Crusade
PC Player 4/93 31.05.2017
Creepers
PC Player 4/93 31.05.2017
Shadow President
PC Player 4/93 31.05.2017
Xenobots: Virtual Robot Warefare
PC Player 4/93 31.05.2017
Michael Jordan in Flight
PC Player 4/93 31.05.2017
Balance of the Planet
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Barunba
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Final Command
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Final Countdown
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
International 3D Tennis
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Ivanhoe: The Mighty Legend
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Lin Wu's Challenge
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Parlour Games
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Pro Tennis Simulator
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Super Dodge Ball
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
To the Earth
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Whip Rush
Power Play 8/90 30.05.2017
Star Control II
ASM 3/93 27.05.2017
Star Control II
Play Time 2/93 27.05.2017
Star Control II
PC Games 2/93 27.05.2017
Mad Dog II: The Lost Gold
Video Games 4/95 27.05.2017
Incredible Machine, The
Video Games 4/95 27.05.2017
Star Control II
Video Games 4/95 27.05.2017
Novastorm
Video Games 4/95 27.05.2017
Total Eclipse (3DO)
Video Games 4/95 27.05.2017
Super Street Fighter II Turbo
Video Games 4/95 27.05.2017
Motocross Championship
Video Games 4/95 27.05.2017
PC Games CD ROM 10/95
27.05.2017
PC Games CD ROM 6/96
27.05.2017
PC Games CD ROM 8/96
27.05.2017
Cool World
PC Player 2/93 26.05.2017
Robocop 3: Vector-Arcade
PC Player 2/93 26.05.2017
Incredible Machine, The
PC Player 2/93 26.05.2017
Humans, The
PC Player 2/93 26.05.2017
AV8B Harrier Assault
PC Player 2/93 26.05.2017
Star Control II
PC Player 2/93 26.05.2017
Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
PC Player 2/93 26.05.2017
Front Page Sports: Football
PC Player 2/93 26.05.2017
Eric the Unready
PC Player 3/93 26.05.2017
Erben des Throns, Die
PC Player 3/93 26.05.2017
Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
PC Player 3/93 26.05.2017
Ancient Art of War in the Skies, The
PC Player 3/93 26.05.2017
Line in the Sand, A
PC Player 3/93 26.05.2017
F-15 Strike Eagle III
PC Player 3/93 26.05.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
