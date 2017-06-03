|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36891
Location: Übersee
Posted: 03.06.2017 - 09:44 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Oil Imperium - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Extase - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Virgin Mastertronic - Update the publisher page
Cryo - Update the publisher page
Exxos (ERE/Infogrames) - Update the publisher page
Cryo - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Cryo - Create one new publisher page
Virgin Loisirs (France) - Update the publisher page
Philippe Eidel - Update the artist page
Bulgarian Voices, The - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Philippe Ulrich - Update the artist page
Stéphane Picq - Update the artist page
Bulgarian Voices, The - Update the artist page
Bulgarian Voices, The - Create one new artist page
Arnaud Devos - Update the artist page
Matthew Hicks (Matt Hicks) - Update the artist page
Black Gold (reLINE) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Oil Imperium - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Gnome Ranger - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Ingrid's Back! - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fernando Velez - Update the artist page
Tiziano Cappiello - Update the artist page
Touchdown! - Update the publisher page
Empire [Entertainment International] - Update the publisher page
Sleeping Gods Lie - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
German Trucking - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ramware - Update the developer page
ATAX - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
A. Meek - Create one new artist page
XTreme Racing - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Ramware - Create one new developer page
Snow Strike - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Speedboat Assassins / Speedboat Assassin / 3D Boat Assassin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Impossible Mission II - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
István Cseri - Update the artist page
Gábor Pongyor - Update the artist page
Tamás Révbíró (Révbíró Tamás) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Tamás Révbíró (Révbíró Tamás) - Update the artist page
Zoltán Kanizsai - Update the artist page
József Szentesi - Update the artist page
Impossible Mission II - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Impossible Mission II - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Impossible Mission II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Emil Venyercsán (Venyercsán Emil) - Update the artist page
János Bagi (Bagi János) - Update the artist page
Zoltán Tóth (Sultan) - Update the artist page
World Trophy Soccer - Update the game page - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1989
World Cup Soccer: Italia '90 / Mundial De Futbol: Italia '90 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rick Davis's World Trophy Soccer / World Trophy Soccer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
World Trophy Soccer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1989
Rick Davis's World Trophy Soccer / World Trophy Soccer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
PDF
