User
Username:
Password:
Remember me
I forgot my password
Don't have an account yet?
You can
register
for FREE
»
Home
»
Mag Member
»
News View
»
News Tell
»
News Setting
»
Everywhere
Amiga Future
»
Info
»
Content List
»
Article-Database
»
Merchandising
»
Shop
»
Downloads
Community
»
Forum
»
Gallery
»
Calendar
Knowledge
»
Amiga Software
»
Amiga Cheats
»
Amiga FAQ
»
Forum FAQ
»
Links
Service
»
Jobs
»
Webmaster
»
Advertising
»
Contact/Imprint
»
Datenschutz
Searching
Forum
ASD
Artikel
Heft-Index
FAQ
Gallery
Downloads
Links
Aminet
OS4 Depot
Amazon
Google
Advanced Search
Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:
Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana
Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36891
Location: Übersee
Posted: 03.06.2017 - 09:44 Post subject: Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL
http://www.aminet.net
und als FTP-Server unter
ftp://main.aminet.net
ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse
Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
listwindows.lha
- 0.8 - util/wb - 7K -
lists open screens/windows from shell
-
(readme)
R2Z_68k.lha
- 1.3 - util/wb - 1.3M -
Test your reaction times
-
(readme)
R2Z_AROS.lha
- 1.3 - util/wb - 1.5M -
Test your reaction times
-
(readme)
R2Z_MOS.lha
- 1.3 - util/wb - 1.4M -
Test your reaction times
-
(readme)
AmigaPower.lha
- 1.37 - docs/lists - 75K -
aMiGa=PoWeR French Amiga Mag (May 2017)
-
(readme)
bsaog.lha
- 1.0 - game/shoot - 792K -
Blake Stone Aliens of Gold
-
(readme)
bsps.lha
- 1.0 - game/shoot - 199K -
Blake Stone Planet Strike
-
(readme)
SonnetLibrary.lha
- 17.6 - driver/other - 40K -
Mediator driver Sonnet 7200 G3/G4 card
-
(readme)
CatScan.lha
- 1.1 - util/misc - 8K -
CatScan - .ct creation utility
-
(readme)
ClipRdWr.lha
- 1.3 - util/cli - 8K -
read+write text from/to any clipb. unit
-
(readme)
ClipRdWr_src.lha
- 1.3 - util/cli - 17K -
ClipRdWr source code
-
(readme)
HideWBTitle.lha
- 1.4 - util/cli - 11K -
toggle Workbench's titlebar on and off
-
(readme)
HideWBTitle_src.lha
- 1.4 - util/cli - 11K -
HideWBTitle source code
-
(readme)
ohac.lha
- 1.5 - util/time - 50K -
OHAC - Oh Heck, Another Calendar!
-
(readme)
ohac_src.lha
- 1.5 - util/time - 54K -
OHAC source code
-
(readme)
ProtectGUI.lha
- 1.0a - util/misc - 24K -
GUI for setting a file's protection bits
-
(readme)
ProtectGUI_src.lha
- 1.0a - util/misc - 47K -
ProtectGUI source code
-
(readme)
ZeldaROTH.lha
- 0.999 - game/role - 34M -
Zelda ROTH Enhanced Vampire Edition
-
(readme)
AD516-AHI_src.lha
- 2.0 - driver/audio - 39K -
AD516-AHI source code
-
(readme)
FastECS_src.lha
- 1.2 - misc/emu - 26K -
FastECS source code
-
(readme)
ADoc_src.lha
- 5.02 - text/hyper - 486K -
ADoc source code
-
(readme)
AFile_src.lha
- 4.15 - biz/misc - 180K -
AFile source code
-
(readme)
AFont_src.lha
- 4.12 - disk/bakup - 82K -
AFont source code
-
(readme)
AGraph_src.lha
- 37 - biz/misc - 70K -
AGraph source code
-
(readme)
ARes_src.lha
- 1.0 - dev/lib - 73K -
ARes source code
-
(readme)
ARoff_src.lha
- 1.30 - text/print - 48K -
ARoff source code
-
(readme)
ATbl_src.lha
- 3.00 - util/misc - 53K -
ATbl source code
-
(readme)
AUSH_src.lha
- 3.17 - util/shell - 104K -
AUSH source code
-
(readme)
AZap_src.lha
- 2.40 - disk/moni - 105K -
AZap source code
-
(readme)
NoDelete_src.lha
- 1.20 - util/misc - 303K -
NoDelete source code
-
(readme)
UnixCmd_src.lha
- 1.0 - util/cli - 69K -
UnixCmd source code
-
(readme)
ACCSources.lha
- 1.0 - dev/asm - 8.9M -
68k tutorial source file collection
-
(readme)
anaiis.lha
- 1.12 - driver/other - 274K -
ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.12
-
(readme)
anaiis_boot.lha
- 1.12 - driver/other - 243K -
ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release 1.12
-
(readme)
ShellUpdate.lha
- 45.38.2 - util/boot - 131K -
Update Os 3.9 BB2 Shell to 45.38.2
-
(readme)
LiquidMIG.lha
- 1.1 2017053... - demo/intro - 565K -
LiquidMIG demo
-
(readme)
RepetitaIuvant.lha
- 1.0 - util/wb - 1.6M -
Cycles messages in a window periodically
-
(readme)
lzip.lha
- 1.19 - util/pack - 224K -
Data (de)compressor like gzip or bzip2
-
(readme)
MCE-OS4.lha
- 10.04 - game/edit - 1.9M -
Multi-game Character Editor
-
(readme)
MCE.lha
- 10.04 - game/edit - 1.6M -
Multi-game Character Editor
-
(readme)
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Quelle:
Aminet.net
URL der Quelle:
http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top
PDF
Display posts from previous:
All Posts
1 Day
7 Days
2 Weeks
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year
Oldest First
Newest First
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page
1
of
1
PDF
Jump to:
Select a forum
Amiga Future
----------------
News deutsch
News english
Internes
Kommentare
Amiga Future Member
Amiga & Kompatible Forum
----------------
Amiga und Kompatible Allgemein
Amiga und Kompatible Spiele
Amiga und Kompatible Hardware
Amiga Programmieren
Amiga Emulation
Amiga General Chat english
Andere Systeme
----------------
PC Allgemein
Andere Systeme
Sonstiges
----------------
Kleinanzeigen - Classifieds
OffTopic
APC&TCP
----------------
APC&TCP-News
APC&TCP-Support
AmiATLAS Support
CygnusEd Support
DigiBooster Support
Roadshow Support
You
cannot
post new topics in this forum
You
cannot
reply to topics in this forum
You
cannot
edit your posts in this forum
You
cannot
delete your posts in this forum
You
cannot
vote in polls in this forum
Powered by
phpBB
© 2001, 2002 phpBB Group
'AFclean' Theme by
Matthias Overloeper
, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold