|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36855
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 30.05.2017 - 10:23 Post subject: Games-Coffer: 8 Amiga Demos + 4 Games hinzugefügt
|
|
|
Auf Games-Coffer wurden acht Amiga Demos online gestellt:
Aerial Ultra, Deep, Fatal Morgana, Go With The Flow , Explicit II, Do You Believe, Generation-X und Atmos Fear.
Außerdem wurden vier Amiga Spiele hochgeladen:
Boche, Chaos Castle, Crown Of Ardania, The und The Mission.
http://www.gamescoffer.co.uk
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP