Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36853
Location: Übersee
Posted: 29.05.2017 - 19:25 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 20
o1i schreibt:
23.05.2017 - 29.05.2017:
- .dbg werden von AROS nun ignoriert (Kalamatee)
- Arbeit an lowlevel.library m68k geht weiter (Kalamatee)
- Gfx Bitmap-Class Optimierungen (Kalamatee)
- m68k Typ Erkennung / Optimierung (Kalamatee)
- undefiniertes Locale's loc_MeasuringSystem korrigiert (pollux)
- Fehler in der Intuition Screen behoben (Kalamatee)
- Apollo'080 Erkennung (Kalamatee, twilen)
- MUI Fenster Class Kompatibilität verbessert (neil)
- setpatch wird aus der startup-sequence gestartet (Kalamatee)
http://aros-exec.org
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
