Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36849
Location: Übersee
Posted: 28.05.2017 - 14:03 Post subject: Podcast Episode # 34 - Das Bolo Museum von Yves Bolognini
Szene World: Podcast Episode # 34 - Das Bolo Museum von Yves Bolognini
Yves Bolognini ist Gründer des Bolo Museums in Lausanne, Schweiz. Sie bewahren die Geschichte der Computer, stellen diese aus und brauchen Eure Hilfe!
AJ und Joerg sprechen mit Yves über diese einzigartige Sammlung und über den weitgehend unbekannten Schweizer Einfluss auf die Computing-Geschichte.
https://sceneworld.org/blog/2017/05/27/bolo/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
