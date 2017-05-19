Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36840
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 27.05.2017 - 09:08    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cool World PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Robocop 3: Vector-Arcade PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Incredible Machine, The PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Humans, The PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
AV8B Harrier Assault PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Star Control II PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Front Page Sports: Football PC Player 2/93     26.05.2017
Eric the Unready PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
Erben des Throns, Die PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
Ancient Art of War in the Skies, The PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
Line in the Sand, A PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
F-15 Strike Eagle III PC Player 3/93     26.05.2017
Werbung: Kingsoft Prospekt     25.05.2017
Task Force 1942 PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Stunt Island PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Sim Life: Der genetische Spielplatz PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Battle Chess 4000 PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Elf PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Spaceward Ho! PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Gemfire PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Castles II: Siege & Conquest PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective Volume II PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Curse of Enchantia PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Alone in the Dark PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
Daughter of Serpents PC Player 2/93     25.05.2017
RETURN Nr. 29     24.05.2017
DOS Trend Extra Nr. 6     24.05.2017
Bestseller Games Nr. 30 Letzte Ausgabe     24.05.2017
DOS Trend Extra Nr. 5     24.05.2017
ST-Computer 8/2015     24.05.2017
ST-Computer 10/2015     24.05.2017
ST-Computer 1/2016     24.05.2017
ST-Computer 2/2016     24.05.2017
ST-Computer 2/2017     24.05.2017
Dungeon Master II: The Legend of Skullkeep Video Games 8/94     21.05.2017
Donk! - The Samurai Duck! Video Games 9/94     21.05.2017
Alien Breed '92 SE & Qwak Video Games 9/94     21.05.2017
Gunship (Mega Drive) Video Games 9/94     21.05.2017
Body Count Video Games 9/94     21.05.2017
Paws of Fury Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
Cybermorph Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
Humans, The Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
Raiden Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
Wolfenstein 3D Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
Formula One World Championship - Beyond the Limit Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
Dracula Unleashed Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
Ballz: 3D Fighting at its Ballziest Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
IMG International Tour Tennis Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
Dynamite Headdy Video Games 10/94     21.05.2017
Werbung: Kingsoft Flyer     19.05.2017
Cover: Harrier Jump Jet     19.05.2017
Scarab PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Darklight Conflict PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Batman Forever PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Vermeer: Die Kunst zu erben PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Bug Too! PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Star Wars - Yoda Stories PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
X-Men: Children of the Atom PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Bust-A-Move PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Formel 1 PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Speedster PC Player 0/97     19.05.2017
Test Drive: Off Road PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Jack Nicklaus 4 PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Vikings: The Strategy of Ultimate Conquest PC Player 5/97     19.05.2017
Eradicator PC Player 5/97     19.05.2017
Gubble PC Player 5/97     19.05.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
