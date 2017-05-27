|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36840
Location: Übersee
Posted: 27.05.2017 - 09:08 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Gnome Ranger - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Ingrid's Back! - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
More! Lemmings - Update the game page - AGA, CD32, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 2016
More! Lemmings - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, CD32, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 2016
Standard Deviation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Arctic Moves - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Fun School 2 (For The Under-6s) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 2 (For The Over-8s) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 2 (For The 6-8 Year Olds) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gnome Ranger - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Oil Imperium - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Black Gold (reLINE) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Oil Imperium - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Rachel Gauntlett - Create one new artist page
Oil Imperium - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Fast Food - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
F-19 Stealth Fighter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
F-19 Stealth Fighter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
F-19 Stealth Fighter - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
F-19 Stealth Fighter - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Reach For The Stars: The Conquest Of The Galaxy - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Elite / Elite Plus - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Gold Rush! - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
D-Day (Futura) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
D-Day (Futura) - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
